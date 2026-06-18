Cowboys Announce Triple UFL Signings After Placing Dak Prescott’s Veteran Protector on Season-Ending Injured Reserve

On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys abruptly canceled the final practice of the mandatory minicamp and will now move forward to the training camp next month. But before kicking off the camp, the Cowboys are filling up empty positions on their roster, especially the offensive line, after center Matt Hennessy went down with a major injury.

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And as that happened, Dallas addressed multiple team needs by signing 3 UFL players. Per ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Cowboys have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Chris Glaser, wide receiver Denzel Mims, and cornerback Ameer Speed. At the same time, the team also released defensive back Corey Ballentine and wide receiver Romello Brinson to make some room for the new additions.

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Perhaps, the biggest update came when the Cowboys placed Matt Hennessy on season-ending injured reserve, hence making room to sign Glaser ahead of the training camp. Per reports, Hennessy recently suffered a neck injury that required him to undergo surgery. Initially, the veteran lineman was expected to start the season on the team’s PUP list.

Considering the severity of his injury, the Cowboys put an end to his season even before he could play a single defensive snap for them. Hennessy’s injury prompted the Cowboys to sign Glaser, considering the team lacks experience on the offensive line to protect quarterback Dak Prescott.

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For an added context, the Cowboys lost Brock Hoffman in free agency. And while they surely claimed Trevor Keegan off waivers last season, he was eventually placed on the injured reserve due to his own neck injury. That left the Cowboys with T.J. Bass, D.J. Wingfield, Marcellus Johnson, and Nick Leverett. While Bass is surely dependable, the rest of the unit lacks experience heading into the 2026 season.

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That’s where Glaser’s signing comes in. Glaser kicked off his NFL career after the Kansas City Chiefs signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2022. However, he struggled to find stability in the NFL as he bounced around the New York Jets and the Chicago Bears, while also having a stint with the Cowboys in 2023.

Now, after spending this past spring with the Columbus Aviators in the UFL, Glaser is returning to Dallas. Whether he manages to add depth to the Cowboys’ offensive line remains to be seen.

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That said, Dallas also addressed their needs in the wide receiver room and the secondary. The team signed wide receiver Denzel Mims, who’d been on the Cowboys’ radar for a long time. Ahead of the 2020 NFL draft, Dallas was expected to target Mims. However, that move didn’t materialize after the Cowboys picked CeeDee Lamb with the 17th overall pick. Mims, meanwhile, went to the Jets in the second round.

But his time in New York was marred by injury in the rookie season and inconsistencies in the second season. Ahead of the third season, Mims demanded a trade, and the Cowboys were linked to acquire him. However, when that trade didn’t materialize, Mims went on to spend some time in Detroit, Pittsburgh, and Jacksonville before eventually entering the UFL.

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Fast forward to now, and Mims is staying in the Dallas area after spending time with the Dallas Renegades this past spring. For now, the Cowboys have 13 wide receivers on the roster, with Lamb, George Pickens, and KaVontae Turpin headlining the wide receiver room.

Last but not least, the Cowboys have undergone a major defensive overhaul this offseason. Cornerback Ameer Speed has now become the latest addition to that overhaul as he joins Christian Parker’s secondary. He’d been a journeyman in the NFL, spending time in New England, Indianapolis, Chicago, and Houston across three years in the NFL before becoming a part of the Houston Gamblers in the most recent UFL season.

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In Dallas, DaRon Bland is still recovering from his foot injury. However, the Cowboys still have a crowded secondary after overhauling the defense. The Cowboys have invested heavily in the secondary, signing Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke before drafting Caleb Downs. At the same time, Dallas also added Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick, Devin Moore, and now Speed.

That said, while the signings have become official, whether all three of these players eventually make the final roster cut remains to be seen.