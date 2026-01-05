Brian Schottenheimer Calls Out Controversial Jaxson Dart Incident as Cowboys Star Awaits NFL Punishment

The Dallas Cowboys closed out the regular season the same way they opened it: By putting another shaky defensive performance on tape. Only this time, the spotlight didn’t fall on the usual suspects. Instead, it landed on Quinnen Williams, one of the few players who briefly helped the defense look respectable midway through the season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Midway through the third quarter, Williams delivered a hit to the head of the New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, drawing an immediate penalty. Whether the play leads to further discipline from the league remains unclear. But with questions swirling around the hit, Cowboys first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer didn’t dodge the topic and shared his perspective on the controversial moment.

“I think we have to look at it. I do think that the one hit to the head, I do think that he (Dart) slid a little bit late,” the head coach said when asked about why, even in Week 18, the defense is still committing late penalties. “You know, that’s always going to be an interpretation. They’re always going to make a decision to protect quarterbacks, which I obviously understand, and probably agree with.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Schottenheimer’s point was fairly straightforward. In his view, Dart initiated his slide late, making it difficult for Williams to completely pull up. At the same time, he acknowledged the reality of today’s NFL. The refs are almost always going to err on the side of protecting quarterbacks. And in Dart’s case, that protection arguably carries even more weight given how many hits he’s already taken early in his career.

The play occurred at the 12:35 mark of the third quarter, with the Giants holding a 16–10 lead. Dart scrambled on first-and-10 and began his slide as three Cowboys closed in. Williams arrived a split second later and made forceful contact to Dart’s head. On replay, it looked less like intent and more like momentum meeting a late decision by the quarterback.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys Sep 28, 2025 Arlington, Texas, USA Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on in the second half against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20250928_lbm_aj6_105

Still, as Schottenheimer pointed out, the call went the quarterback’s way. Williams was flagged for unnecessary roughness, giving New York 15 yards and an automatic first down. The Giants capitalized. They finished the drive with a touchdown when Dart hit running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. for a 13-yard score.

ADVERTISEMENT

Compounding the issue, that wasn’t Williams’ only flag on the drive. He was hit with another unnecessary roughness penalty on the final play, though it was ultimately declined. Even so, while Schottenheimer acknowledged the questionable nature of the earlier call, he made it clear that the penalty itself wasn’t his biggest concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“The biggest thing is some conversions that we gave up on third down. You know, PI penalties and things like that. It’s some technical stuff that you got to clean up. But at the end of the day, there were a lot of flags out there today,” Schottenheimer added.

And the numbers backed that up. The Cowboys were penalized nine times for 94 yards in the season finale, making it hard to pin the loss or the defensive struggles on any single call. Now, attention turns to Williams and whether the league decides that one hit warrants further punishment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will the league punish Brian Schottenheimer’s DT?

Following his questionable hit on Jaxson Dart, Quinnen Williams is now potentially staring at a fine from the league for unnecessary roughness. For some context, the NFL handed out fines for unnecessary roughness 21 times in Week 17 alone. So while discipline wouldn’t be surprising, whether the Cowboys’ defensive tackle is punished remains up in the air for now.

Typically, fines for unnecessary roughness range anywhere between $11,500 and $23,000. And if the league does decide to act, this wouldn’t be unfamiliar territory for Williams. Earlier this season, back when he was still with the New York Jets, Williams was fined twice in Week 3. The first came from a facemask penalty on Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving, which cost him $11,593. Not long after, he was fined again. This time, $17,389, for a hip-drop tackle on Irving in the same matchup.

Since then, Williams managed to stay out of trouble and avoid further discipline. But now, with the regular season officially wrapped up, the focus shifts to whether this latest hit brings an unwanted ending to his year. Or whether the league ultimately decides to let it slide.