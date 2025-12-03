Brian Schottenheimer Comes Clean About His Relationship With Trevon Diggs Amid Cowboys CB’s Return

Everything looks steady for the Dallas Cowboys until you zoom in on Trevon Diggs. His 2025 season has unraveled fast, offering almost nothing positive so far. No interceptions, just six games played, a midseason benching, and even questions about how he suffered a concussion. Add in the chatter around his relationship with first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and the narrative around Diggs has shifted quicker than anyone expected.

But fast forward to now, and Diggs is expected to return for this week’s game against the Detroit Lions. Even better, the head coach finally addressed his relationship with Diggs during a conversation on 105.3 The Fan.

“I think you know Trevon and I have a really good relationship,” Coach Schotty said when asked about Diggs’ challenges under his guidance as compared to previous regimes. “But like I said, some people don’t like people that have real, authentic hard conversations. But I love Trevon, and I think there’s definitely a mutual respect there.”

Rumors of tension between Diggs and Schottenheimer first started back in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers, when Coach Schotty and DC Matt Eberflus decided to bench Diggs in favor of DaRon Bland, Kaiir Elam, and Reddy Steward. Schottenheimer explained the move by saying Diggs had been “banged up a little bit,” which made sense at the time, given his lingering knee issues from the 2023 ACL tear.

But things got a little murkier when the Cowboys placed Diggs on injured reserve before Week 7’s matchup against the Washington Commanders. Neither Diggs nor the team offered a clear explanation, and reports only added fuel to the fire by suggesting he suffered a concussion in a freak accident at home.

Layer that with Diggs openly expressing frustration over Eberflus’ defensive scheme, especially the lack of man coverage, and suddenly his 2025 season looked nothing like what he imagined. Instead, he found himself surrounded by whispers about his relationship with the new head coach.

Fast forward to now, though, and Schottenheimer has finally shut down the noise, saying he has a good relationship with his star corner. And with Diggs expected to return against the Lions, the Cowboys might finally be turning the page on this mini-saga.

Brian Schottenheimer is optimistic about Trevon Diggs’ return

The Cowboys’ defense has had mixed stretches this season, but right now, they’re trending in the right direction. Over their last three wins, they’ve held opponents to just 21.6 points per game. To make things even better, the team expects Trevon Diggs to be back on Thursday against the Lions, with Schottenheimer sounding increasingly optimistic about his recovery.

“Brian Schottenheimer said Trevon Diggs has looked good in practice. Will talk to medical staff and coaches before making a decision on status for Thursday. Said the ramp-up portion is important in Diggs’ return,” Todd Archer wrote on X.

Dallas placed Diggs on IR ahead of Week 7, and he’s been sidelined ever since. But with the Cowboys now opening his 21-day window to return, there’s a real expectation he’ll suit up in Week 14. Even Jerry Jones hinted at it this week. During his appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jerry noted:

“He wanted to be on the field last night, but he’ll be on the field in Detroit, in my view, barring the unexpected.”

Over the past few weeks, the Cowboys’ defense has started to find its rhythm, helped in part by the addition of Quinnen Williams. And with Diggs expected back, there’s a good chance that momentum continues as Dallas now sets its sights on making the playoffs.