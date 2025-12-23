Brian Schottenheimer Shows Unhappiness Over CeeDee Lamb’s Pro Bowl Snub Despite Cowboys WR’s Historic Season

The Dallas Cowboys clearly fell short of their team goals in the 2025 season, getting out of the playoff race with two games still to play. Still, on an individual level, the league took notice. The NFL named five Cowboys players to the Pro Bowl for their standout performances. It also marked the 11th time in the last 12 years that Dallas has sent at least five players to the event.

On the surface, it felt like a moment worth celebrating. But first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer didn’t seem entirely on board with the league’s decisions, especially with one major offensive name missing from the list. That player, of course, was wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

“I wish there were more. I wish CeeDee (Lamb) got in there,” the head coach said, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

And when you take a closer look at how the Cowboys’ offense functioned this season, particularly Lamb’s role in it, it’s hard to argue that the coach was overstating his case. The sixth-year wideout, who signed a four-year, $136 million deal last season, quietly put together another historic campaign.

Lamb has appeared in 12 games so far. And he hauled in 69 receptions on 106 targets for 1,027 yards and three touchdowns. More importantly, it marked the fifth straight season he crossed the 1,000-yard mark. With that, Lamb became just the fifth player in franchise history to post at least 1,000 receiving yards in five of his first six seasons.

But that wasn’t the only milestone. Lamb also became the third receiver in NFL history to record at least 1,000 scrimmage yards in each of his first six seasons. He now shares the record with Mike Evans and Randy Moss. Pair that with the emergence of newly acquired receiver George Pickens (who also surpassed 1,000 yards), and Dallas pulled off a rare feat.

It marked only the eighth time in franchise history that two Cowboys receivers reached that mark in the same season. It’s something last done by Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup in 2019. So when Schottenheimer voiced his unhappiness over CeeDee Lamb’s Pro Bowl snub, the reasoning feels fairly obvious. Still, there was a silver lining. Dallas ended up with five Pro Bowl selections for the 2026 game, with Dak Prescott headlining the group.

Dak Prescott headlines the list of five Cowboys on the NFC Pro Bowl roster

Dak Prescott headlines the list of five Cowboys selected to the NFC Pro Bowl roster. The quarterback is joined by George Pickens, LG Tyler Smith, DT Quinnen Williams, and kicker Brandon Aubrey for the annual all-star event, scheduled for February 3, 2026, in San Francisco. It marks Prescott’s fourth Pro Bowl nod and his first since 2023. And the numbers explain why.

Even with Dallas falling short of the postseason, Prescott kept the offense humming despite persistent defensive issues. The quarterback has thrown for 4,175 yards with a 68.5% completion rate, adding 28 touchdowns along the way. And clearly, he wasn’t doing it alone. His weapons were in the mix as well.

And while CeeDee Lamb was left out of the Pro Bowl conversation, the same can’t be said for his mate. Pickens, acquired earlier this year, turned out to be a major hit. Through 16 weeks, the wideout has caught 88 passes for 1,342 yards and nine touchdowns. A good enough performance to earn his first Pro Bowl selection.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 warm ups prior to a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

As for the rest of Dallas’ Pro Bowlers, there’s a familiar theme: consistency. Smith and Aubrey have now made the Pro Bowl three straight years, with Aubrey becoming the first kicker in franchise history to do so. The NFL record still belongs to former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. Tucker made five consecutive Pro Bowls from 2019 to 2023.

Smith, meanwhile, became just the third guard in league history to earn three Pro Bowl selections by age 24. He joined Trai Turner and the Indianapolis Colts’ Quenton Nelson. As for Williams, who continues to be a fixture among the league’s elite, this selection marks his fourth straight Pro Bowl appearance, following three consecutive nods with the New York Jets.

So while Lamb’s Pro Bowl snub clearly bothered Schottenheimer, there’s still plenty for Dallas to take pride in, especially as the Cowboys shift their focus toward finishing the season strong.