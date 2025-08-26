Cowboys Final 53-Man Roster Projection Before Tuesday Cut Deadline

It wasn’t the kind of preseason Cowboys Nation was hoping for, but the 2025 exhibition slate is officially in the books with Dallas finishing 1-2. Things started with promise—a convincing 31-13 win over the Falcons in the opener—only for momentum to flip quickly. Back-to-back losses to the Ravens (13-31) and the Rams (21-31) left a sour taste. But now the only thing that matters is the real test: the season opener against the Eagles on September 4.

With the preseason wrapped, the conversation shifts from results to roster math. Every team must cut down to 53 by Tuesday, August 26, and for Dallas, that means some tough calls are coming. Brian Schottenheimer has already set the tone, warning that, “There will probably be a few surprises compared to the projections out there, where people might say, I thought for sure this guy was going to make it.” So with that in mind, let’s break down what the Cowboys’ final 53 might look like.

How will Dak Prescott’s offense look in 2025?

Dak Prescott is returning following a season-ending hamstring injury that he sustained last year. Ahead of the training camp, the 32-year-old veteran told the reporters that “I’m healthy as I’ll be.” That added a layer of optimism in Dallas, especially when America’s team is set to face the reigning Super Bowl champions. And undoubtedly, it’ll require a strong offense for Dak to conquer the Eagles. Let’s take a look at the quarterback room:

Quarterback—Dak Prescott and Joe Milton III

As it’s already written on the wall, Prescott enters his tenth season of his career as the Cowboys’ QB1 for 2025. While he’ll be under the microscope, considering his way back from rehab, the 32-year-old is expected to find his rhythm week by week. As for the depth chart, the Cowboys acquired Joe Milton III this offseason—one of the most physically gifted players in the league—who’ll serve as the QB2. Besides, Will Grier is expected to make it to the practice squad.

via Imago ATLANTA, GA Ð NOVEMBER 03: Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott 4 warms up prior to the start of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons on November 3rd, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 03 Cowboys at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241103081

Running back—Javonte Williams, Jaydon Blue, Hunter Luepke, and Phil Mafah

When it comes to the Cowboys’ running back depth chart, two names clearly stand out: Javonte Williams and Jaydon Blue. Williams is set to be the unquestioned starter for the 2025 season, while Blue’s impressive preseason cameo could very well secure him a spot on the roster. The real challenge lies in filling the remaining spots, which could give Coach Schottenheimer a headache. Hunter Luepke is expected to make the team, likely listed as the fullback, while Phil Mafah and veteran Miles Sanders will both be vying for the final roster spot, each making a compelling case to stick around

Wide Receivers—CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, KaVontae Turpin, Ryan Flournoy, and Jalen Brooks

The top three spots on the Cowboys’ receiving unit seem pretty clear. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are set to enter the season as the first two options, while KaVontae Turpin—who signed a three-year, $18 million deal earlier this offseason—is expected to be the third. The remaining spots, however, are less certain. Ryan Flournoy and Jalen Brooks both impressed during the preseason and look likely to make the 53-man roster, though the Cowboys will probably have to cut one once Jonathan Mingo is cleared to return from his knee injury.

Tight end — Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker, and Brevyn Spann-Ford

It’s safe to say that the Cowboys’ tight end room is probably one of the positions that won’t give Coach Schotty any headache when it comes to roster cuts. Jake Ferguson, fresh off a four-year, $52 million contract extension, is the clear starter. On top of that, Luke Schoonmaker and Brevyn Spann-Ford stand out as the No. 2 and No. 3 to complement Ferguson.

Offensive line

There’s no denying that the Cowboys have dealt with multiple offensive line injuries throughout the offseason. No wonder the team might carry one extra lineman heading into the season. Speaking of the first unit, it’s already been established during the preseason. Leading the choruses are Tyler Guyton, Tyler Smith, Cooper Beebe, Tyler Booker, and Terrence Steele.

However, in the event of another injury complications, the Cowboys could look to keep Nate Thomas, Asim Richards, and Hakeem Adeniji for the tackle roles. Last but not least, T.J. Bass and Brock Hoffman are expected to bring valuable experience to the interior offensive line as the team’s key contributors.

Will there be surprises in Brian Schottenheimer’s defense?

The Cowboys’ defense heading into the season carries eye-popping tales. Leading the front is, of course, Micah Parsons‘ contract extension. However, as Coach Schottenheimer noted that there could be a few surprises during the roster cut. Which makes you wonder: How will the Cowboys’ defense look in 2025?

Defensive Tackle—Osa Odighizuwa, Solomon Thomas, Perrion Winfrey, and Jay Toia

Keeping HC’s surprises in mind, it’s likely the Cowboys will move ahead without the third-year DT Mazi Smith. The logic tracks as well. Smith struggled in his first couple of seasons and has struggled to turn heads throughout the offseason and the preseason. Sure, he could end up on the team’s practice squad. But for the time being, the Cowboys could enter the season with Osa Odighizuwa (the team’s best DT), Solomon Thomas (the team’s best run-defender), along with the young duo of Perrion Winfrey and Jay Toia.

Defensive end—Micah Parsons, Marshawn Kneeland, Dante Fowler Jr., Donovan Ezeiruaku, James Houston, and Sam Williams

With Micah Parsons still in a contract extension dispute with the Cowboys, the team seems inclined to carry an extra defensive end on the roster. Beyond Parsons, Dante Fowler Jr. projects as more of a pure pass-rush option, while Marshawn Kneeland and rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku are expected to stick as well-rounded players who can keep developing throughout the season. The biggest surprise? James Houston—signed just last month—who impressed enough in the preseason to earn serious consideration. And finally, Sam Williams is likely to make the initial roster, though there’s a real chance he could be cut later in the year.

Linebacker—Marist Liufau, Jack Sanborn, Kenneth Murray Jr., Shemar James, and Damone Clark

Just like the tight end room on offense, the Cowboys’ linebacker room looks straightforward on defense. The reason is simple: each player has earned their spot on the roster. Marist Liufau returns as the only returner in this unit and is expected to be one of the Cowboys’ top defensive starters. Jack Sanborn should complement him well after a strong showing in training camp and the preseason. Among the rookies, Shemar James and Damone Clark impressed enough in the preseason to make the final roster. Finally, Kenneth Murray Jr. could also claim a spot, as the team looks to test the player they acquired via trade.

A seven-man cornerback room

Injuries have bothered the Cowboys’ cornerback units this offseason. No wonder the Dallas team chooses to keep seven CBs, including a couple of special teams talent. Leading the choruses are DaRon Bland, Trevon Diggs, and Kaiir Elam, who are seemingly establishing themselves as the top three CBS to make it to the final roster. On top of that, Andrew Booth and Kemon Hall should follow them behind on the depth chart. The courtesy? A notable preseason outing. Among the crowd, one name always stands out: Chris Godwin. The Cowboys, without any doubt, will rely on one of their best special team players in 2025. Finally, Zion Childress is also expected to add depth to the CB unit.

Safeties—Donovan Wilson, Malik Hooker, Juanyeh Thomas, and Markquese Bell

The safety room looks like another straightforward decision for the Cowboys as they finalize their roster. Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker are set to be the clear starters. However, if injuries occur, Juanyeh Thomas and Markquese Bell should be ready to step in and play key snaps. To make the safety room even more interesting, all four are returners. And all these are coming into the 2025 season after making significant contributions last year.

Special teams—Brandon Aubrey, Bryan Anger, and Trent Sieg

The special teams lead the final segment of our Cowboys’ roster prediction for the 2025 season. And to be fair, the unit seems sorted at the moment. Brandon Aubreay and Bryan Anger are two of the best players at this position. It’s unlikely for the Cowboys in every way to cut either of them. Behind these two, Trent Sieg will continue to be the long snapper for the team for the third consecutive season. That said, the Cowboys will announce their 53-man roster in a few hours. While it’s not officially confirmed, expect the above-mentioned players to make it to the final roster.