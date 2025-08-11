Cowboys Injury Check-In: Every PUP, Questionable and IR Player Ahead of Eagles Week 1 Clash

Brian Schottenheimer’s first training camp huddle this summer felt like a battle briefing. “Do you f**king understand me? Did you guys hear what I said? I definitely won’t repeat it.” The Cowboys were in the mood to flip the script under Coach Schotty. But there had been a wrinkle. Within days, Jaydon Blue limped off, and Jake Ferguson followed soon after.

By August, the bruises outpaced the highlights. Robert Jones‘ broken bone in his neck ended his season before it began, while Joe Milton’s elbow injury popped up. Every week, the roster board shifted like a stock ticker. Now, with the Eagles up first, the question hangs—who will show up in the season opener and who will not?

Micah Parsons leads the list of questionable players for week 1

As per CBS, around ten players are expected to miss the week 1 showdown against the Eagles next month. Leading the chorus is Micah Parsons.

Micah Parsons: Amid a contract extension dispute with Jerry Jones and Co., Micah is currently dealing with back tightness, as confirmed by multiple ESPN sources. The star edge rusher received treatment during the camp and is questionable to appear against the Eagles.

Jaydon Blue: Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram revealed that Jaydon Blue suffered an ankle injury but managed to avoid a sprain. As per his MRI report, the rookie suffered a bone bruise in his heel. That said, he’s in danger of missing the season opener of the 2025 regular season.

Justin Barron: Earlier this month, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reported Justin Barron’s absence from the training camp. Further reports confirmed that the LB was spotted with a sleeve on his leg. Though the severity of his leg injury is not confirmed, expect him to be sidelined in week 1 if the injury persists.

Mazi Smith: A 2023 first-rounder, Mazi Smith left the field last week after he reportedly suffered a lower-leg injury. The 24-year-old defensive tackle had a couple of underwhelming seasons and is now questionable to appear in the week 1 showdown.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys Jan 5, 2025 Arlington, Texas, USA Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons 11 celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20250105_krj_aj6_0000100

Tyler Smith: The injury list continues with Tyler Smith. At the beginning of the month, Jerry Jones revealed that the fourth-year guard is dealing with tendinitis in his knee. Fast forward to now, and CBS has put him on the questionable list for the Week 1 showdown due to a knee injury.

Brevyn Spann-Ford: The second-year tight end, who joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, injured his left ankle during a late-July training camp practice and was expected to miss at least two weeks. That said, he became the first tight end to land on the Week 1 questionable list.

Saahdiq Charles: The injury bug continued in the preseason opener against the Rams as well, as Saahdiq Charles limped to the sidelines during the fourth quarter. Further reports confirmed that the 26-year-old guard had a hyperextended knee and will undergo testing for the injury.

Miles Sanders: Miles Sanders is also questionable for Week 1. The 28-year-old running back suffered an injury in his left knee during camp in late July. Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News confirmed the injury report. The injury doesn’t seem severe at the moment, sure. But expect him to be sidelined in week 1 to make a healthy comeback.

A few Cowboys players could miss a couple of games

In addition to a long list of players potentially sidelined for the week 1 showdown, CBS reported that a few others are expected to miss at least a couple of games as they are on the PUP list. Leading the chorus is:

Josh Butler: Ahead of the training camp, the Cowboys placed Josh Butler on the active/PUP list. Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reported. The veteran cornerback tore his ACL in December last year. CBS reports that Butler is expected to return by week 3 of the regular season. So, expect him to miss at least a couple of games.

DeMarvion Overshown: “Good news from the Doc! We getting active THIS season,” Overshown shared thrilling news last month just before the training camp kicked off. The linebacker suffered a devastating injury as he tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL in his right knee last December against the Bengals. However, despite these brutal setbacks, he’s expected to return by week 3 of the regular season.

The injury bug has been a recurring theme of this year’s training camp, and it continued into the preseason as well. While the Cowboys are optimistic about this season, they just have to tackle a few injury concerns.