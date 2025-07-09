Cowboys Locker Room Wants Dak Prescott in New Role as QB Confirms Injury Update

Since bouncing back to full strength after his hamstring rehab, Dak Prescott hasn’t just reclaimed his role as the Cowboys’ offensive anchor. He’s also become the guy everyone trusts when life gets messy. The 31-year-old quarterback helped spark tighter bonds between veterans like CeeDee Lamb and fresh faces like George Pickens during a demanding offseason trip. “To be the guy that gets to get them the ball, it’s exciting as hell because you can turn on the OTA tapes and one of the guys, the ball is in the air [for] and [the] other one has got his hand up celebrating already,” he said about his receivers.

But it’s off the field where Prescott’s influence really shows. That rare mix of vulnerability—shaped by his journey as a fiancé and father of two—and his steady, no-excuses mindset has turned him into the unofficial locker-room counselor. It’s no wonder his teammates keep picking him as the one they’d tap for relationship advice. The 2025 season is creeping up quicker than anyone expected. And the Cowboys locker room was asked, “Who do you most want to give you relationship advice?”

The response? Well, the veteran punter, Bryan Angler, was tough competition, getting a tag of “Village Elder.” But Prescott was the ultimate winner. The rookie offensive guard, Tyler Booker, believes in Dak, and so does the fourth-year defensive end, Sam Williams. Juanyeh Thomas, Javonte Williams, you name it. And almost everyone is on board with Dak Prescott to get relationship advice from.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While the head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, and the tight end Jake Ferguson were also in the mix, at the end of the day, Prescott was crowned as “Cowboys most wanted. Dak Prescott for relationship advice.” With 9 votes.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) Expand Post

The 31-year-old quarterback, now a father of two little girls, has been in a relationship with his girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos for a couple of years. When Dak proposed to Ramos on a golf course, the moment radiated the depth of their bond. He sealed it with a message that said it all: “Mine Forever!!!! The Best Friend, Partner, Teammate, Mother, and Now Fiancé I could Ask or Pray for! Thank you, God, for this Blessing and Family! I love you @sarahjane 4EVER!”

And now a father of two, it’s no wonder the Cowboys’ locker room knows exactly where to turn when it comes to relationship advice. Meanwhile, the quarterback is gearing up for his 10th season with the Cowboys, fresh off a hamstring injury.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Are the Cowboys stuck with Dak Prescott?

When the news broke and Dak Prescott found out that he’ll be facing the defending Super Bowl champions for the second time in his career, he felt… well, pretty excited. “Excited to start this thing off against the defending Super Bowl champions,” the quarterback said, expressing his enthusiasm to face the Eagles. And it made sense. Fresh off a hamstring injury, with a new head coach in town and an updated receiving corps, Dak participated in every offseason drill.

“Before I go to camp, I’m healthy,” Prescott said. “I think soon I’ll probably get an official sign-off and doc.” The winning vibe seems palpable as Dak enters the 10th season of his career. He inked a massive contract extension last year and is through the 2028 season. Yet, he’s still on Mike Florio’s hot seat. Let’s clarify one thing: the QB1 says he’s healthy, his future is safe with the Cowboys till 2028, and he’s most probably eyeing a Super Bowl ring.

via Imago November 3, 2024, Atlanta, Georgia, USA: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 calls a play during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta USA – ZUMAw109 20241103_fap_w109_018 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

However, according to Florio, the Cowboys are stuck with Prescott. The reason? Because they waited too long to sign him on a contract extension. “The complication for the Cowboys is that his $45 million salary for 2027 becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2026 league year,” Florio observed. “They’re basically stuck — all because they waited too long to give him his second contract, and then waited too long to give him his third contract.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The waiting game never benefited the Cowboys. It’s a script we’ve seen before. But still, the quarterback has a good regular-season record. We’re talking about 76-46, along with nearly 31,500 yards, and 213 touchdowns. He’s the face of one of the most celebrated franchises in the NFL. He’s yet to win a Super Bowl. And until he wins it, the criticism will follow. He’s fit. And he’s healthy. With a no-trade clause and a four-year extension, he’s eyeing a Super Bowl in 2025. Stuck or not? We’ll see in a few months.