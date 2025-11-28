Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Drops Strong Words on Brian Schottenheimer After Week 13 Win

Essentials Inside The Story Cowboys stun both Super Bowl teams in back-to-back weeks under Schottenheimer

Jerry Jones doubles down on faith in first-year head coach

Prescott praises Schottenheimer while warning playoff climb is still steep

The Dallas Cowboys, under Brian Schottenheimer, have pulled off something most teams haven’t even come close to this season. Following their 31-28 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving, they now hold victories over both Super Bowl finalists from last year. No wonder Jerry Jones sounded as confident as he did during his recent comments.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m gonna say the same thing about Schottenheimer as I can say about George Pickens: Better than I could’ve hoped for,” Jones told reporters. “He’s got a great relationship. This team is really seeing him as a head coach, as a part of their play. That’s good stuff. I emphasize that I’m seeing great tangible things that this team can use next week and in the future.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones had already made his stance clear even before the Eagles matchup, publicly backing his head coach despite the previously uneven stretch.

“Brian has got this team with no quit in their vocabulary,” he had stated. “I hope all of our fans agree with me that they showed a lot of grit. They certainly showed they haven’t given up as far as giving us a chance to actually get in the playoffs this year.”

It would seem to many that Jones’ decision to go with former OC Schottenheimer for the head coaching role is starting to look like a home run. After being promoted early in 2025, the coach has now taken down both Super Bowl-winning teams from the last two seasons in back-to-back weeks. The Cowboys are now riding a three-game winning streak overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just a week ago, they made history by rallying back from a 21–0 hole to stun the Eagles. Dallas was getting punched in the mouth early, down three touchdowns in the first half. But a vintage performance from Dak Prescott flipped the game on its head. Dak went 23-of-36 for 354 yards and two touchdowns, and the Cowboys walked away with a wild 24–21 win, tying a franchise record for their biggest comeback.

That momentum carried straight into Week 13 against the Chiefs. Prescott delivered another sharp outing, completing 27-of-39 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns. His receivers did plenty of heavy lifting, too, as CeeDee Lamb torched Kansas City with 7 catches for 112 yards and one touchdown, while George Pickens added 6 receptions for 88 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Safe to say, recent results signal that Dallas might still have a late playoff push left in them. Dak Prescott certainly believes that.

Dak Prescott has faith in Brian Schottenheimer, but still cautious of playoff chances

Dak Prescott looked every bit as fired up as you’d expect after knocking off the Chiefs. In the process, he helped keep the Cowboys’ playoff push alive. After the game, he didn’t hesitate to make his stance clear on Coach Schottenheimer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s a hell of a leader. He’s the right guy for the job,” Prescott said to the press. “We’re all following him.”

But even with all the touchdowns and the spotlight, Prescott kept himself grounded.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys Nov 27, 2025 Arlington, Texas, USA Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 throws a pass against Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner 27 during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20251127_rgo_aj6_0147

“We’re still in a tough position,” the quarterback said. “Doesn’t mean we’ve got out of it just because of the two teams that we’ve beaten. Next week’s just as important as this game was.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can see why Prescott is staying cautious. Heading into Week 13 against the Chiefs, the Cowboys’ playoff odds were sitting at just 8%. After the 31–28 victory, that number bumped up to 18%, per NextGen Stats. Yes, it’s better, but it’s still far from comfortable.

Next up is a tough road matchup against the Detroit Lions (7-5). And let’s just say the Cowboys’ real playoff push basically continues with each passing game.