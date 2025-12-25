brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Dak Prescott Announces if He’ll Play vs. Giants After Cowboys HC’s Massive Double Injury Update After Commanders Win

ByKeshav Pareek

Dec 25, 2025 | 5:06 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Dak Prescott Announces if He’ll Play vs. Giants After Cowboys HC’s Massive Double Injury Update After Commanders Win

ByKeshav Pareek

Dec 25, 2025 | 5:06 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Dallas Cowboys nearly let an 18-point cushion disappear but ultimately held on for a 30–23 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 17. Dak Prescott was sharp, finishing 19-of-37 for 307 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions, while steering the offense to three touchdowns on its first three possessions.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Still, the win doesn’t change much in the bigger picture. Dallas is already out of the playoff race, which naturally raises the question: Will Prescott suit up for the regular-season finale against the New York Giants? Prescott didn’t hesitate. “For sure,” he said. “No question about it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved