Dak Prescott Announces if He’ll Play vs. Giants After Cowboys HC’s Massive Double Injury Update After Commanders Win

The Dallas Cowboys nearly let an 18-point cushion disappear but ultimately held on for a 30–23 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 17. Dak Prescott was sharp, finishing 19-of-37 for 307 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions, while steering the offense to three touchdowns on its first three possessions.

Still, the win doesn’t change much in the bigger picture. Dallas is already out of the playoff race, which naturally raises the question: Will Prescott suit up for the regular-season finale against the New York Giants? Prescott didn’t hesitate. “For sure,” he said. “No question about it.”

