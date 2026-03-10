Dak Prescott & Ex-Fiancée Sarah Jane Had This to Say After Calling Off Wedding

Dak Prescott and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, have officially called off their wedding. The news surfaced just a month before the planned ceremony, as the couple had been scheduled to tie the knot during a destination wedding in Lake Como, Italy, on April 10. Following the decision, the former couple informed their guests through an email, offering an apology for the last-minute change.

“As many of you know, our wedding is currently scheduled to take place in Lake Como, Italy, on Friday April 10, 2026. It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and we welcome your prayers,” the email read, per TMZ.

Although Prescott and Ramos had announced their engagement months earlier, reports suggest tensions had been building behind the scenes. Their relationship had reportedly been facing difficulties even before the couple made the final decision to cancel the ceremony.

According to reports, the turning point came during the couple’s joint bachelor and bachelorette celebrations in the Bahamas. A heated argument reportedly broke out between Prescott and Ramos during the trip, and following that incident, Ramos ultimately decided to call off the wedding.

The breakup became public only weeks after Ramos had shared posts from her bachelorette celebrations on Instagram, writing that she “can’t wait to marry the love of my life” at their Italy ceremony scheduled for April 2026. Despite the reports of tension between the two, a representative for Ramos pushed back on that narrative, saying:

“There wasn’t any rockiness in the lead up, and there was no big argument or blow up. It was a mutual decision.”

Prescott and Ramos were first linked together in 2023. And their relationship quickly became one of the more talked about off field storylines connected to the Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

The couple soon welcomed their first daughter, Margaret Jane Rose Prescott, in February 2024. Their second daughter, Aurora Rayne Prescott, was born in May 2025.

In between those milestones, Prescott and Ramos announced their engagement in October 2024. The couple had planned a destination wedding in Italy that was expected to host around 250 guests.

Now, however, Prescott and Ramos are left informing those guests about the unexpected change in plans after the wedding was officially canceled.

Dak Prescott wasn’t featured in Sarah Jane Ramos’ celebration pictures

Dak Prescott last shared a series of Instagram photos with his family on July 20, 2025. Since then, the quarterback has posted only one advertisement on his account. And he has not shared anything related to either his professional career or his personal life.

That silence on social media eventually fueled speculation about the reportedly “rocky” relationship between Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos ahead of their planned wedding in Italy. For a broader context, Ramos shared photos from a trip with her friends on Instagram on Friday. In the caption, she wrote:

“I truly believe you can get through anything in life as long as you have really great friends. I love these girls so much.”

Prescott, however, did not appear in any of the 16 photos and videos that Ramos posted. On top of that, Ramos had also shared pictures from her bridal shower on February 23. Even in those posts, there was no sign of Prescott in the photos.

“The most intimate and beautiful bridal shower of my dreams,” Ramos shared on Instagram. “So grateful for my aunts who hosted it and my girlfriends and family that came to celebrate. I love you all so much and can’t wait to marry the love of my life with all of you by my side.”

In the end, those posts now look different in hindsight. What once seemed like normal pre-wedding moments have turned into subtle clues of a relationship that was quietly shifting before the couple officially decided to call off their wedding plans.