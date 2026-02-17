Dallas Cowboys Announce Coaching Decision as Brian Schottenheimer Overhauls Staff With 6 New Hirings

Essentials Inside The Story
- Cowboys continue defensive overhaul after turbulent 2025 season
- College coach makes NFL jump as Parker builds new defensive staff
- Schottenheimer adds multiple coaches signaling broader culture reset
The Dallas Cowboys are aggressively overhauling their coaching staff, with Brian Schottenheimer leading a defensive rebuild after a turbulent 2025 season. After moving on from Matt Eberflus, they brought in Christian Parker. Now, Parker is beginning to build out his own defensive room.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Dallas is expected to hire UCF’s Demeitre Brim as an assistant defensive line coach. Before getting into coaching, Brim made his mark as a player, most notably during the 2016 season at UCF, where the former linebacker recorded 81 tackles and 1 sack.
The #Cowboys are expected to hire UCF’s Demeitre Brim in an assistant defensive line coach capacity, sources tell @CBSSports.
Brim, a former UCF linebacker who posted 81 tackles as a senior in 2016, was an assistant DL coach at UCF. Before UCF, worked at Nebraska and Lehigh. pic.twitter.com/hN2FuFwvlV
— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 15, 2026
After a four-year collegiate playing career, Brim transitioned into coaching and spent eight seasons working his way up the college ranks. Now, he’s making the jump to the NFL. In Dallas, he’ll serve as assistant defensive line coach under newly hired defensive line coach Marcus Dixon and defensive coordinator Parker.
Brim replaces Bryan Bing, who held the assistant DL role under Eberflus in 2025. There’s no clarity yet on Bing’s next move, but for Brim, this is a clear step forward, his first opportunity at the professional level.
His coaching path has been steady. Brim began at Nebraska in 2018 as a graduate assistant, working with the Cornhuskers’ inside linebackers. He later moved into a defensive analyst role and, by 2022, a defensive quality control position. From there, he headed to Lehigh at the FCS level.
As defensive line coach in 2023 and 2024, he helped guide the Mountain Hawks to rank second in the Patriot League in sacks, as 15 of their 21 sacks came from the defensive front. In 2025, he returned to Central Florida as a defensive analyst.
Now, he joins a Cowboys unit that struggled last season, giving up over 30 points a game. Brim will be working with a group that includes Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, Solomon Thomas, Osa Odighizuwa, and Donovan Ezeiruaku.
For Schottenheimer, this is just one part of a broader staff overhaul. Alongside Parker and Brim, Dallas has added four more coaches, for a total of six new hires, as it reshapes the foundation heading into 2026.
Brian Schottenheimer adds four more coaches to his staff
The Cowboys moved quickly to reshape the defensive structure after the 2025 season, and the latest additions reflect a clear direction. Beyond Parker and Brim, Dallas has added three more defensive coaches to round out the overhaul.
Scott Symons will join Parker’s staff as inside linebackers coach, arriving from SMU, where he served as defensive coordinator.
A former linebacker, Symons has built a steady track record. He began at Harding and progressed through Arkansas Tech, West Georgia, Memphis, and Liberty, serving as defensive coordinator at multiple stops while also working with defensive backs and safeties. He moved to SMU in 2022 and now transitions to the NFL level in 2026 with Dallas.
He’ll be joined by Chidera Uzo-Diribe, who steps in as outside linebackers coach. Uzo-Diribe has been regarded as a rising name in the college ranks. After coaching stints at Kansas and TCU, he was on Georgia’s staff that won a national championship in 2022. Now, he becomes part of Parker’s defensive group under Schottenheimer.
Robert Muschamp is another addition, taking on the role of assistant secondary coach. Unlike the others, Muschamp brings prior NFL experience. He spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers as a coach, working closely with the outside linebackers, including multi-time All-Pro Khalil Mack. That professional exposure adds a different layer to this coaching staff.
Additionally, adjustments were also made on the offensive side. Former NFL lineman Kyler Fuller has been hired as assistant offensive line and quality control coach.
All things considered, the primary coaching changes are now in place, and attention shifts to roster decisions. The Cowboys are expected to be active in free agency while evaluating significant contract situations.
If those adjustments align with the staff overhaul, the organization believes the defensive and overall trajectory make a major turnaround in 2026.