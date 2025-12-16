Distraught Brian Schottenheimer Receives Public Message From Wife After Cowboys HC Takes Vikings Loss Personally

Brian Schottenheimer’s first year as the Dallas Cowboys’ head coach has been anything but steady. He opened the season dealing with defensive issues, as Dallas stumbled to a 3-5-1 record heading into their Week 10 bye. Coming out of the break, though, the Cowboys looked like a different team, ripping off a three-game winning streak that even included wins over last season’s Super Bowl teams.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

December, however, brought another sharp turn. Back-to-back losses in the final stretch effectively pushed Schottenheimer’s squad out of the playoff picture. Still, through all the highs and lows of his debut season, Coach Schotty has had one constant in his corner: His wife, Gemmi Schottenheimer, who’s been cheering him on every step of the way.

“Never been more proud to b,” Gemmi captioned her Threads post, while sharing a picture with her husband.

ADVERTISEMENT

The praise in Gemmi’s words isn’t coming out of thin air. There’s real context behind it. Coach Schotty has lived through a season defined by extreme swings. For starters, over the first nine weeks, Dallas’ defense was historically bad. The Cowboys were giving up an average of 30.8 points per game, ranking 31st in the NFL at the time, while opponents were piling up 397.4 yards per game, also near the bottom of the league.

The offense, fueled by Schottenheimer’s play-calling, was doing its part. The defense, though, continued to struggle under Matt Eberflus’ schemes, and it kept Dallas stuck in neutral. Then November changed everything.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Jul 27, 2023 Oxnard, CA, USA Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Oxnard Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields CA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20230727_ojr_al2_185

That shift began with the arrival of Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. From Weeks 11 through 13, the Cowboys suddenly looked like a different unit, allowing roughly 22 points per game while generating eight sacks across that three-game stretch, while riding on a three-game winning streak.

ADVERTISEMENT

Put simply, Dallas went 3-1 in November and 3-0 since the trade deadline. That surge is exactly why Gemmi Schottenheimer called November a month to remember, expressing pride in her husband as the Cowboys mounted a thrilling midseason turnaround.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“November was one to remember. I will cherish the good, the bad and all the blessings in between🤍,” she captioned her Insta post.

Since then, though, the momentum has faded. Once again, December has been far less forgiving, and back-to-back losses have left Coach Schottenheimer searching for answers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brian Schottenheimer is frustrated with the Vikings’ loss

After ripping off three straight wins, the Cowboys have now stumbled into back-to-back losses against the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings. But if there’s one defeat that truly stings, it’s the Vikings’ loss, and the reason is simple. Coming off the Week 14 setback, that game was a must-win if Dallas wanted to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Instead, the loss all but slammed the door, dropping the Cowboys’ playoff odds to just 1%. And with the season effectively hanging by a thread, it’s no surprise that Brian Schottenheimer’s frustration boiled over after the game, making it a personal loss, as the HC believes that he’s better than the loss.

“I’m frustrated,” the HC said. “We didn’t find a way to get this game done. I’m frustrated that we were that poor on third down. We’re better than that. I’m better than that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The reasons behind the loss were everywhere, and on both sides of the ball. For starters, the Cowboys converted just two of their 12 third-down attempts, constantly stalling drives. They did manage two one-yard rushing touchdowns, one by Javonte Williams and another by Malik Davis, but those were their only red-zone scores.

Brandon Aubrey also left points on the field, missing two field goals from 50-plus yards, even though he still connected on four kicks overall. Defensively, the night started with promise. J.J. McCarthy opened the game with an interception, giving Dallas an early chance to seize momentum. But it didn’t last. By the final whistle, McCarthy had settled in and led Minnesota to 34 points, finishing 15-of-24 for 250 yards and two touchdowns, as the Cowboys fell 34-26.

From here, Dallas’ playoff hopes aren’t mathematically dead. But they’re hanging by a thread. To even have a chance, the Cowboys not only need to win out, but they also need the Philadelphia Eagles to lose all of their remaining games. Realistically, though, the Vikings’ loss all but sealed their fate. It marks the second straight season without a postseason appearance for Dallas, and the first under Brian Schottenheimer as head coach.