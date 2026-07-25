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“Don’t Wanna Be on None of Y’all List”: CeeDee Lamb Claps Back at Former Cowboys Player After Major Snub

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Keshav Pareek

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Jul 25, 2026 | 9:58 AM EDT

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“Don’t Wanna Be on None of Y’all List”: CeeDee Lamb Claps Back at Former Cowboys Player After Major Snub

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Keshav Pareek

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Jul 25, 2026 | 9:58 AM EDT

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On paper, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had his least productive statistical season since his rookie campaign in 2020. While injuries forced him to miss three games, he still extended his streak to five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. So, when NFL executives, coaches, and scouts ranked him No. 6 among the league’s top wide receivers entering the 2026 season, the decision wasn’t exactly surprising.

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Former Cowboys cornerback Adam Jones, however, doesn’t agree with that ranking. In fact, Jones believes several receivers across the league are better than Lamb, including Lamb’s own teammate, George Pickens.

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“I would not put CeeDee Lamb in my top 10. He’s not better than Tee Higgins. He’s not better than (Stefon) Diggs,” Jones said. “I don’t give a f*** what Diggs got going on, but Diggs is better than him…I’m putting George Pickens in the top 10 because he’s a f—ing dawg.”

However, Lamb doesn’t care what Jones thinks about him. As Jones’ comments gained traction, Lamb responded with, “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 At this point, I don’t wanna be on nunna yall list.”

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While Lamb slipped from fourth place last year to sixth this time around. ESPN surveyed league executives, coaches, and scouts to compile this list, with one voter ranking him as high as third and another leaving him completely off the list.

“With his ability to separate and make big plays, the attention he demands creates opportunities for others in the offense,” an NFC scout said about Lamb. “He’s still on the short list of guys who give you problems consistently.”

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Lamb finished his 2025 season after recording the fewest receptions in a season (75) since his rookie year, but still managed to record 1,077 yards and 3 touchdowns in just 14 games. Pickens, meanwhile, who was ranked seventh, recorded the best season of his career in his first season with the Cowboys. He caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns.

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That said, the Cincinnati Bengals‘ Ja’Marr Chase reclaimed the top spot this year as well, followed by Justin Jefferson at No. 2, Super Bowl champ and Offensive Player of the Year, Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 3, Puka Nacua at No. 4, Amon-Ra St. Brown at No. 5, Lamb at No. 6 and Pickens at No. 7.

While Adam Jones believes Stefon Diggs and Tee Higgins are better wide receivers than CeeDee Lamb, the NFL’s executives, coaches, and scouts clearly saw it differently. Now it’s Lamb’s turn to prove Jones why he belongs not just on the list, but possibly higher than sixth.

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Keshav Pareek

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Keshav Pareek is a Senior NFL Features Writer at EssentiallySports, where he has covered two action-packed football seasons. He also contributes to the ES Behind the Scenes series, spotlighting the lives of top NFL stars off the field. Keshav is known for weaving humor into serious sports writing and connecting with readers by tapping into the emotional heart of the game. He’s particularly fascinated by the NFL Draft’s “Green Room” drama and remains puzzled by Shedeur Sanders’ unexpected draft slide, an outcome he calls downright baffling. With a fresh wave of breakout talent on the horizon, Keshav is primed for another thrilling season. A lifelong NFL fan, Keshav closely follows quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, drawing inspiration from their leadership and playmaking ability in his coverage. He brings a mix of sharp analysis and narrative storytelling to every story, providing readers with a compelling view of the league both on and off the field.

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