“Don’t Wanna Be on None of Y’all List”: CeeDee Lamb Claps Back at Former Cowboys Player After Major Snub

On paper, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had his least productive statistical season since his rookie campaign in 2020. While injuries forced him to miss three games, he still extended his streak to five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. So, when NFL executives, coaches, and scouts ranked him No. 6 among the league’s top wide receivers entering the 2026 season, the decision wasn’t exactly surprising.

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Former Cowboys cornerback Adam Jones, however, doesn’t agree with that ranking. In fact, Jones believes several receivers across the league are better than Lamb, including Lamb’s own teammate, George Pickens.

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“I would not put CeeDee Lamb in my top 10. He’s not better than Tee Higgins. He’s not better than (Stefon) Diggs,” Jones said. “I don’t give a f*** what Diggs got going on, but Diggs is better than him…I’m putting George Pickens in the top 10 because he’s a f—ing dawg.”

However, Lamb doesn’t care what Jones thinks about him. As Jones’ comments gained traction, Lamb responded with, “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 At this point, I don’t wanna be on nunna yall list.”

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While Lamb slipped from fourth place last year to sixth this time around. ESPN surveyed league executives, coaches, and scouts to compile this list, with one voter ranking him as high as third and another leaving him completely off the list.

“With his ability to separate and make big plays, the attention he demands creates opportunities for others in the offense,” an NFC scout said about Lamb. “He’s still on the short list of guys who give you problems consistently.”

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Imago Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions DETROIT,MICHIGAN-December4: Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb 88 of the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Thursday, December 4, 2025. Detroit Michigan United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAmyxLemusx originalFilename:lemus-dallasco251204_nparb.jpg

Lamb finished his 2025 season after recording the fewest receptions in a season (75) since his rookie year, but still managed to record 1,077 yards and 3 touchdowns in just 14 games. Pickens, meanwhile, who was ranked seventh, recorded the best season of his career in his first season with the Cowboys. He caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns.

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That said, the Cincinnati Bengals‘ Ja’Marr Chase reclaimed the top spot this year as well, followed by Justin Jefferson at No. 2, Super Bowl champ and Offensive Player of the Year, Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 3, Puka Nacua at No. 4, Amon-Ra St. Brown at No. 5, Lamb at No. 6 and Pickens at No. 7.

While Adam Jones believes Stefon Diggs and Tee Higgins are better wide receivers than CeeDee Lamb, the NFL’s executives, coaches, and scouts clearly saw it differently. Now it’s Lamb’s turn to prove Jones why he belongs not just on the list, but possibly higher than sixth.