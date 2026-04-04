“Emotional Mess”: Dak Prescott & Sarah Jane Ramos’ Personal Life in Tatters Amid Custody Battle

What was supposed to be a lavish wedding at Lake Como, Italy, next week has turned into an emotional whirlwind for the Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his ex-fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos. As their canceled wedding date approaches, reports suggest the former couple is still trying to process a breakup that unfolded just last month.

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According to a report shared by the Daily Mail, Prescott and Ramos have yet to “grasp what has happened,” as “They’re both still processing the emotions of what was supposed to be their wedding just days away.”

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That update comes nearly a month after the couple called off their wedding shortly before the scheduled date. Now, as per the same report, Prescott and Ramos “can’t simply separate” and “still have to face each other” while raising their two young daughters, Margarete, 2, and Aurora, 10 months.

“They’re in the thick of it all,” the source added. “They haven’t even had the space to really cry or begin working through it. They are doing everything else to not focus on their relationship fully being over.”

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The same source claimed that while Prescott and Ramos are “holding up OK,” they are also “both an emotional mess and really trying to put on a serious face.”

“They are taking it day by day, but the next few days, especially as we get closer to what would have been their wedding, is going to be rough.”

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The situation gained more clarity just a week before the planned ceremony, when the couple made the decision to part ways. Reports last month first indicated the split. And TMZ later confirmed the wedding was called off following an argument during their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in the Bahamas. According to sources, Ramos ultimately made the decision.

Further reports suggested the situation escalated after Ramos discovered alleged infidelity, with Prescott reportedly using incognito social media accounts to message multiple women.

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While she had previously suspected certain patterns, she chose to stay for the sake of their family. That changed in the Bahamas, where she reportedly confronted him and laid out what she needed moving forward.

On March 7, Ramos officially called off the wedding.

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What followed has been anything but simple. Beyond the emotional weight of the breakup, both Prescott and Ramos are now navigating a custody situation, adding another layer to an already difficult and very public chapter in their lives.

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Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos took a big step in their custody battle

As that situation unfolded, Prescott filed a suit affecting the parent-child relationship on March 17 in Collin County, Texas, where the former couple had been living together. In the filing, he stated that it was “in the best interest of the children” for both him and Ramos to be appointed joint managing conservators of their daughters. A hearing had initially been scheduled for 8 AM on Thursday, which was later pushed back.

However, both Prescott and Ramos have now reportedly agreed to amicably negotiate a temporary arrangement outside the courtroom.

“The parties are working together. My client’s very happy with the course that this matter is going,” Ramos’ Miami-based family law attorney Raymond Rafool told Page Six.

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Prescott’s attorney, Levi G. McCathern II, made it clear that “the case is not resolved,” but noted that both sides are trying to handle things without court intervention. He also emphasized his client’s approach moving forward:

“Dak is an absolutely phenomenal father and is looking forward to working with Sarah Jane to develop a healthy co-parent relationship and do what is in the best interests of his children.”

For now, the focus has clearly shifted from the relationship to the children. Both sides appear willing to cooperate, even if the situation is still evolving. And in a moment that started with a canceled wedding, the priority now seems to be building something more stable for the future.