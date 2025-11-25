Ex-Eagles Pro Bowler Imagines Dak Prescott in Philly, Points to George Pickens’ Transformation

The Dallas Cowboys crawled out of the gate against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but once the defense tightened up in the second half, it was all Dak Prescott. The quarterback delivered another straight-up MVP-level performance, dragging Dallas out of a 21-point hole over the final forty minutes and sealing a wild 24–21 comeback win. In fact, Prescott played so well that former Eagles defensive end Hugh Douglas couldn’t help but make a unique request.

“I wouldn’t mind seeing Dak’s talent with the Philadelphia Eagles,” the former player said. “The reality is Dak is statistically the best quarterback that the Dallas Cowboys have ever had. The best. The best. The best.”

Douglas knows his demand is impossible, but it’s easy to understand why he said it.

After jumping out to a 21-0 lead early in the game, the Eagles completely unraveled, failing to score a single point for the rest of the game. Despite having a 96% win probability, their next six drives ended with five punts, a 56-yard field goal miss by Jake Elliott, and a brutal Saquon Barkley fumble in the fourth quarter. Add in a staggering 14 penalties for 96 yards, and the door was wide open for Prescott and the Cowboys.

And once the door cracked open, Dak kicked it down. America’s quarterback completed 23-of-36 passes for 354 yards, threw two touchdowns, added another rushing touchdown, and posted a 103.2 passer rating, with one interception.

His comeback started with a 48-yard strike to KaVontae Turpin, soon followed by a 17-yard connection with Jake Ferguson that set Dallas up at the 1-yard line. Moments later, Prescott hit George Pickens for a 1-yard touchdown, trimming the deficit to 21–7 at halftime.

To open the second half, a 48-yard bomb to CeeDee Lamb and a pass interference call put the Cowboys at the Eagles’ 4-yard line. Prescott then found tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford in the back of the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown, slicing the lead to 21–14 and igniting the full comeback effort.

After Elliott missed a long field goal to keep the game within reach, Prescott immediately capitalized. He hit Pickens deep to move the ball to the Eagles’ 11-yard line, and on the next sequence, scrambled left, muscling his way into the end zone for an 8-yard rushing touchdown that tied the game 21–21.

In the process, Dak Prescott made franchise history, too.

Coming into Week 12, with 354 passing yards against the Eagles, Prescott pushed his career total to 34,378 yards, surpassing Romo’s 34,183 and planting himself at the very top of the Cowboys’ record books. Looking at his strong outing on Sunday, it all now makes sense why Hugh wants to see Dak in Philly’s uniform.

But the NFL legend didn’t just point out the quarterback’s performance. He was all in for the Cowboys’ wide receiver as well.

Hugh Douglas compares George Pickens to Antonio Brown

George Pickens’ latest showing against the Eagles basically stamped his progress in bold. Pickens caught all nine of his targets for 146 yards and a touchdown, looking every bit like Dak Prescott’s go-to weapon. No wonder Douglas couldn’t stop praising him.

“I was like, damn, George Pickens was on Prescott’s route, too,” he said. “He was on the Antonio Brown train.”

Pickens hauled in three receptions of 20-plus yards and exceeded even Prescott’s own expectations. After the game, the Cowboys’ quarterback doubled down on just how special the WR is.

“He’s not from here,” Prescott said. “He’s not from this planet. I’m not gonna put limitations on him. The guy loves the game, stays focused. He talks to other guys in the huddle about staying focused and to just keep doing what they’re doing.”

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens 3 celebrates catching a pass for a touchdown at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

And staying focused is exactly what Pickens has done since arriving in Dallas. Sure, his first three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t go as planned and ended in a messy exit. However, Pickens has fully owned the mistakes he made.

“I was still a kid. I made some mistakes,” he said. “I’ll own that. I let my emotions get the best of me a few times because I’m always riding that line. That’s just who I am. I’ve tried to learn from it and grow while still being ME.”

Since leaving the Steelers, Pickens has delivered week after week. Through 12 weeks, he’s topped 140 yards thrice. On top of that, he’s also eclipsed his single-season reception (67) and touchdown stat (8) in Dallas. Now, he’s eyeing the single-season receiving yards record, too. Will he get there? It’s looking more and more likely, and we’ll see how that story unfolds over the next few weeks.