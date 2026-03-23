Cowboys Eye 6’4 Offensive Weapon for Dak Prescott After Signing New QB

It’s not like the Dallas Cowboys are desperate for another wide receiver for Dak Prescott. With CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens already in place, the core looks solid. Still, with free agency unfolding and the 2026 NFL Draft approaching, it’s hard to completely rule out Jerry Jones taking a swing at a young receiver option, especially with no real progress on Pickens’ extension.

That said, the conversation has quietly shifted this week. The latest reports suggest Dallas may not be looking at a wide receiver at all, but instead a tight end. And the name that’s come up is Michael Trigg.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This picked up momentum after the Baylor Bears’ Pro Day over the weekend. Trigg stood out, and more importantly, the Cowboys were watching closely. Tight ends coach Lunda Wells and college scouting coordinator Chris Hall were both in attendance, which usually isn’t a coincidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the production is one part of it, and Trigg has been solid there. But what really pushed him into the spotlight were his measurables. His arm length came in at 34 and a quarter inches, placing him in the 91st percentile among tight end prospects since 2011, according to mockdraftable.com. His hand size, measured at 10 and a half inches, lands in that same percentile range.

Then comes the part that really stands out. His wingspan. Trigg recorded a wingspan north of seven feet, which puts him in the 99th percentile among tight ends in that same span. The comparison to Inspector Gadget and the whole “go-go-gadget” arms label is not random. It fits.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a broader context, mockdraftable.com lists the average arm length for tight ends at 32.9 inches and wingspan around 6 feet 5 inches. Trigg, at 6 feet 4 inches, clearing seven feet in wingspan, is operating well above that baseline. That’s a big reason why he’s viewed as one of the more intriguing tight ends in the 2026 class.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Central Florida at Baylor Nov 1, 2025 Waco, Texas, USA Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg 1 catches a touchdown pass as UCF Knights defensive back Braeden Marshall 4 defends during the first half at McLane Stadium. Waco McLane Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRaymondxCarlinxIIIx 20251101_rtc_cb2_2297

So yes, Lamb and Pickens are still set to be Prescott’s primary targets heading into the 2026 season. But at the same time, the Cowboys being linked to Trigg suggests they’re looking to strengthen the tight end room as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether that turns into an actual draft pick is something we’ll find out in the 2026 NFL draft. But based on the measurables and the Cowboys’ presence at his Pro Day, the takeaway is pretty clear. Dallas is doing serious homework on Trigg ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

“He’s very funny; a very personable guy,” Trigg said of Wells. “He pretty much followed me the whole way around, critiquing everything I was doing, but I like stuff like that, so it was pretty good.”

ADVERTISEMENT

During the 2025 season, Trigg showed he can be a reliable route runner for a quarterback like Dak Prescott, finishing with 50 catches for 694 yards and six touchdowns.

At Baylor Pro Day, he essentially reinforced the same impression. Running routes for quarterback Sawyer Robertson, Trigg repeatedly flashed that length, extending and reaching out for passes in a way that matched what his measurables suggest.

From here, it really comes down to the Cowboys and how serious they are about turning this interest into a move. At the same time, they have already made a decision elsewhere on offense. Behind Prescott, Dallas has brought in a new backup quarterback for the 2026 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cowboys signed a 25-year-old quarterback behind Dak Prescott

The Cowboys made major changes on the defensive side of the roster after putting up one of their worst units in 2025. But the needs don’t stop there. The offense still has its own gaps. And recently, Dallas made its first notable move on that side by signing Sam Howell as Dak Prescott’s backup, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

With that move, Howell now steps into a competition with Joe Milton III for the backup role behind Prescott. A former fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Howell began his career with the Washington Commanders.

ADVERTISEMENT

He spent most of his rookie season on the bench before getting his first start in Week 18, which, interestingly, came against Dallas.

He went 11 of 19 for 169 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Not flawless, but enough to guide Washington to a 26-6 win. The following year, he was handed the starting job in 2023, but things didn’t quite stabilize. He threw 21 interceptions, took 65 sacks, and the team finished with a 4- 13 record.

Since then, Howell’s path has been anything but settled. He’s spent time moving around the league with the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, and Philadelphia Eagles. Now, he lands in Dallas, a team he grew up watching.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My dad grew up a big Cowboys fan. He said when you were growing up you were either kind of a Cowboys fan or Steelers fan, so I was a Cowboys fan,” he said. “Unfortunately not too many good memories when I was growing up. But I was a big fan of the Cowboys.

“I loved Tony Romo. I love watching Romo play. Even when I was in college, watching Dak play. Big fan of Dak and big fan of all the players I watched growing up. Definitely some good memories. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to win it all, but hopefully we can change that.”

His exact role is still undecided, but that will sort itself out soon, whether he locks in as Prescott’s primary backup or slides into a third-string spot.