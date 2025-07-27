Fiancée Haley Cavinder, George Kittle & More Rally Behind Jake Ferguson After $52M Cowboys Announcement

Dak Prescott has had a history of leaning on a tight end for security, and it’s a tradition now. Jason Witten was that blanket in his rookie years, then Dalton Schultz took over when Witten retreated, and now Jake Ferguson wears that mantle. As ESPN put it, the fourth-year tight end has become Prescott’s “security blanket,” seamlessly stepping into the trusted role of a TE in the Cowboys’ offense.

The writing is on the wall. Every era comes with a trusted safety value, and the Cowboys have locked theirs in for years ahead. On Sunday morning, the Cowboys announced that they had signed Ferguson to a four-year, $52 million contract extension, loud and clear. Folded into ink and promise, the contract terms include $12 million signing bonus and $30 million in guaranteed money.

With that in mind, Ferguson has now become the highest-paid in the franchise history and the seventh highest-paid tight end in the NFL. He was drafted in the fourth round with the 129th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Ferguson has been a reliable target for the quarterback. Across three seasons, the tight end caught 149 receptions for 1,429 yards and 7 touchdowns. His breakout year? It came in 2023. Ferguson piled up 761 yards on 71 receptions and earned his maiden Pro Bowl honors. His chemistry with Prescott?

That’s what the league has been talking about, and Prescott as well. “Hell of a player. Confidence is through the roof with him,” Prescott said a couple of years back after thrashing the Eagles 33-13, where Ferguson recorded his fourth 70+ yard game of the season. The QB performed well. But he confirmed that he had help. While CeeDee Lamb had an elite season, it was Ferguson that the QB found fun to play with.

“He’s a fun guy to play with. Active, he will do whatever it takes to make those dirty blocks, being selfless. Wants to make the catch. Wants to jump over guys. It’s incredible.” But it’s not all glitter and touchdown for the TE. Last year, Ferguson suffered a concussion and a knee injury that limited him to just 14 games, 59 passes for 494 yards, and zero scores. The silver lining? Well, the Cowboys trust the guy, and they’re not paying any attention to last year’s injury horrors.

“I have zero doubts in my mind that his production will get back to where it was the year before,” head coach Brian Schottenheimer said. “I think last year was just kind of one of those years that you look back on your career and it was more of a fluke than anything.” Indeed. They say injuries are part of the game, and they are right. A knee injury and concussion interrupted Jake Ferguson’s 2024 season. However, the Big D is having high expectations from their #87! The hope is for him to return healthy as prayers and congratulations came pouring in.

Congratulations poured in for Jake Ferguson after his contract extension

Entering the final year of his deal, Jake Ferguson was expected to return healthy after a knee injury and concussion interrupted his 2024 season. Fast forward to now, he’s signed through many more years to come… And the best par? He’s optimistic about his health as well. “My knee hurt for sure. The concussion was weird. But I’ve said this before, if I’m on the field I should be able to give it my all,” he said last month.

So, when word broke that Ferguson would head into the 2025 season with a fresh $52 million extension in hand, the celebrations came pouring in, from fans to family, and everyone in between. Leading the chorus was his fiancée, Haley Cavinder, who slid into the comment section and left a pretty message. “So proud of you @jakeferg84 ❤️,” she wrote.

The couple got engaged in April this year when the tight end popped the question during a romantic beachside proposal in Fort Myers, Florida. “The easiest love,” Cavinder shared on her IG. So yeah, it’s no surprise Cavinder’s beaming with pride—Ferguson’s earned every bit of it. And of course, then there was the 49ers‘ tight end, George Kittle, who kept it classic.

No big speech, no frills, just a simple “Yessir Ferg!!!!” dropped in the comments like a veteran tight end passing the torch. It hit differently coming from someone who also inked a massive extension this offseason as well. The rest of the internet had jokes, love, and a little chaos. One fan, clearly still working through things, wrote, “Day 26 of asking Jake Ferguson to unblock me!!! Congrats on the bread champ,” mixing a little humor with their admiration.

Another fan was pure excitement in all caps: “AN EXTENSION EARLY OMG LEGGO,” expressing pure joy for the tight end’s success. And then, of course, there was the hopeful fan wishing him a better season. “Hope he have a better season this year.” No filters, just pure, unfiltered fandom. After all, Jake Ferguson is coming from an injury. It wasn’t just Jake’s big moment… It was the internet’s moment, too, everyone celebrating together in their own unique way.