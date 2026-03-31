Former Cowboys 2nd-Round Pick Arrested After Disturbing Allegations

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill had his share of on-field controversies during his time with the franchise. Now, he’s back in the spotlight again. This time, though, the attention isn’t about what happened between the lines. Instead, it’s tied to issues off the field.

According to local reports, Hill was recently arrested by the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office on March 26. The 28-year-old, who played at the University of Central Florida before being drafted by Dallas, had been charged with a–ault of a pregnant person and interfering with an emergency request for assistance back in 2025.

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The development is tied to bond violations, suggesting the case has been ongoing. The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Hill was arrested on two bond forfeiture warrants stemming from a 2025 criminal investigation.

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He was booked into the Wayne McCollum Detention Center in Waxahachie and is currently being held on a total bond of $3,500. As of now, the identity of the person involved and the nature of their relationship with Hill have not been disclosed. Still, it adds another layer to an already controversial track record for the 28-year-old.

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A former second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Hill has been at the center of multiple incidents during his time in the league. One of the more notable ones came in Week 3 of the 2020 season against the Seattle Seahawks.

He twisted running back Chris Carson’s knee after the play had ended, which resulted in a sprain. On the same drive, he followed that up with a late helmet-to-helmet hit on quarterback Russell Wilson, who avoided injury. The league fined him $6,522 for each hit, totaling $13,044.

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The pattern didn’t stop there. The following season, Hill was suspended for one game after punching John Simpson of the Las Vegas Raiders in a postgame altercation after the Cowboys’ 33-36 loss to Las Vegas.

Fast forward to now, and Hill’s controversies have gained momentum. The difference this time is clear. The controversy isn’t coming from something that happened on the field but from issues away from it.

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A look at Trysten Hill’s unstable NFL career

Amid the on-field altercations that followed him, Trysten Hill still managed to spend three and a half seasons with the Cowboys. Drafted 58th overall, he entered the league with expectations but never quite found his footing. As a rookie, he played a backup role at the three-technique behind Maliek Collins. He finished his rookie year with just four tackles and three quarterback pressures.

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That early trend more or less carried through his time in Dallas. Across his stint with the Cowboys, Hill put up 39 combined tackles and just 0.5 sacks. Eventually, the team moved on, waiving him midway through the 2022 season after a run that never really took off.

From there, stability became the issue. Hill bounced around the league, spending time with the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, and Indianapolis Colts. He saw the field in Arizona and New England, but those opportunities didn’t lead to any real turnaround.

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After spending the 2024 season in Indianapolis, he hasn’t signed with another team. And now, with his NFL future already uncertain, this latest off-field controversy only adds another layer to where things stand for him moving forward.