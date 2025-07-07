Cowboys Have No Response to KaVontae Turpin’s Controversy as New Details Emerge on Arrest

Just a few months after securing a three-year deal with the Cowboys, KaVontae Turpin found himself in a Collin County holding cell. Police say they pulled him over for speeding. According to the Allen Police Department, the 28-year-old was clocked going 97 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone. But what began as routine enforcement spiraled into headlines when officers reportedly discovered a 9 mm pist-l “in plain view” and less than two ounces of mariju–a in the console, leading to misdemeanor charges and a $1,500 bond.

For a player whose career has been defined by relentless comebacks—from going undrafted to USFL MVP—the arrest marked another sharp turn in a path already shaped by second chances and constant scrutiny. However, what’s more striking is that the Cowboys have yet to issue an official statement regarding their wide receiver.

Turpin’s 2025 season is marked with public scrutiny, that too, after signing a three-year $13.5 million deal in March this year.

