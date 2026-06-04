“He’s Handling His Business”: Brian Schottenheimer Sends Clear Message on George Pickens as Cowboys WR Misses OTAs

George Pickens is entering the final year of his contract without an extension that he was looking forward to signing this offseason. Instead, the Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, responded with a $27.3 million franchise tag ahead of the 2026 season. And while the wide receiver has signed the franchise tag, there’s still more to the contract extension drama, as the receiver has been holding out by skipping the OTAs. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer, however, explained that Pickens’ absence from the OTAs isn’t related to his contract situation.

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“As you guys know, it’s voluntary. Communicated with GP yesterday, he’s got a football camp this weekend. So, communication has been good, and as you guys know, it’s voluntary, and he’s taking care of his business,” Schottenheimer said on Thursday.

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At this time of year, players hold out on the offseason program while seeking contract extensions. And Pickens is no exception. However, Schottenheimer believes the receiver’s holdout isn’t related to his contract since he was expected to miss the OTAs. Although it’s a script we’ve seen before in Dallas.

Back in 2024, CeeDee Lamb was entering the fifth-year option of his rookie deal after recording the best season of his career the previous year, where he recorded 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. But with no contract extension in his hand, Lamb skipped voluntary workouts, mandatory minicamp, and training camp, holding out for a new contract. The Cowboys eventually gave him a four-year, $136 million deal in August 2024.

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Fast-forward to the 2025 offseason: a similar scenario played out with Micah Parsons. Parsons was also entering the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. And while he missed the OTAs, he was available during the mandatory minicamp. Eventually, the Cowboys didn’t extend Parsons and traded him to the Green Bay Packers.

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Now, Pickens has found himself in the same situation. After recording the best season of his career in the 2025 season, where he caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, Pickens was expected to sign his extension this offseason.

While the Seattle Seahawks extended Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a four-year, $168 million contract, the Atlanta Falcons signed Drake London on a four-year, $141 million contract extension, and the Packers secured Christian Watson on a four-year, $110.5 million deal, the Cowboys have clearly refused to sign Pickens on a long-term extension.

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“There won’t be negotiations on a long-term deal,” Stephen Jones said in April.

This is exactly why the receiver’s contract situation could be one of the reasons why he’s absent from the OTAs, despite Schottenheimer’s statement. However, Pickens has the right to miss the OTAs, considering they are voluntary. But if he won’t join the Cowboys in the mandatory minicamp, he would be subject to a fine. But Coach Schottenheimer expects Pickens to be at the mandatory minicamp.

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“No, we haven’t discussed that. But I expect he’ll be here, and I think he’s in a good spot. But again, I know he’s handling his business, and I know he misses his teammates, and we miss him too. You guys know how we feel about him. We love him, and this is just part of the business,” Schottenheimer added.

That said, while the Cowboys await George Pickens to attend the offseason program, the front office is adding offensive playmakers ahead of the 2026 season.

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The Cowboys signed a new WR amid George Pickens’ contract drama

The Cowboys endured a disappointing season on the defensive side of the ball in 2025, but they finished the year with a strong offensive showing. With Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens leading the way, Dallas ranked second in total yards and seventh in points scored. Now, heading into the 2026 season, the Cowboys are continuing to bolster their roster.

Amid Pickens’ contract drama, the Cowboys signed wide receiver Jaden Smith on Wednesday, the team announced via its social media handle. Smith is joining the Cowboys receiver room after spending his rookie season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after they signed him as an undrafted free agent.

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Smith landed in the NFL after recording 62 receptions for 849 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024. Besides, the Cowboys have also signed wide receiver Romello Brinson as an undrafted free agent this year, who tallied 43 receptions for 638 yards and three touchdowns in the 2025 season for SMU.

That said, the Cowboys are heading into the 2026 season with a strong offense and a defense that has undergone a massive overhaul. The biggest question that remains, though, revolves around George Pickens’ contract extension. Dallas has until July 15 to reach a new deal with Pickens. Otherwise, the receiver will play the upcoming season under the franchise tag.