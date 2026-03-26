Cowboys Host Dynamic WR Prospect for Top 30 Visit as Brian Schottenheimer Confirms Stance on Drafting Offensive Players

Of all the position groups on the Dallas Cowboys roster, the wide receiver unit arguably sits at the top. With CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in place, the room already looks strong. Still, that does not completely rule out Jerry Jones exploring another addition in the 2026 NFL Draft, especially after head coach Brian Schottenheimer looking forward to drafting a strong offensive player.

That possibility came into focus on Thursday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported that former Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. is visiting Dallas, marking one of at least eight pre-draft visits for the prospect.

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The Cowboys hold the No. 12 and No. 20 picks in the first round. Given their defensive needs, using the 12th pick on a receiver feels unlikely. But the conversation shifts a bit when you look at No. 20.

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Cooper is projected to be among the third to fifth wide receivers selected. That range lines up more naturally with the later first-round pick, which makes No. 20 a more realistic scenario. Of course, that decision will depend heavily on how he impresses during this visit.

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From a profile standpoint, Cooper checks a lot of boxes. The 22-year-old is coming off a national championship run with the Indiana Hoosiers in 2025. During that season, he led the team in receptions and receiving yards with 69 catches for 937 yards and added 13 touchdowns, just behind Elijah Sarratt’s 15.

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Across four seasons, he totaled 115 receptions for 1,798 yards and 22 touchdowns in 42 games, while also adding 97 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Beyond the numbers, his versatility stands out. Cooper primarily operated out of the slot in 2025, but he has the ability to line up outside as well. That flexibility matters in Dallas, where Pickens already moves between the slot and the perimeter. In a practical sense, it opens up the possibility of rotating both players to create different looks within the same offense.

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So while wide receiver is not an immediate need, the interest is still worth noting. The Cowboys are set to host Cooper as part of their top 30 visits, and the timing is notable, coming shortly after Brian Schottenheimer addressed the team’s stance on drafting offensive talent.

Brian Schottenheimer won’t shy away from adding a strong offensive draft prospect

While the criticism around the Cowboys’ defense in 2025 is fair, the offense tells a different story. Dallas finished seventh in scoring at 27.7 points per game, ninth in rushing at 125.6 yards per game, and first in passing with 278.5 yards per game.

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On paper, that would suggest the focus in the upcoming draft should lean heavily toward defense. But Brian Schottenheimer does not see it as that simple. If the right opportunity shows up, offense is still very much on the table.

“You want to be prepared to do what we need to do on defense, but certainly we’re not going to pass on a great offensive player if they’re there at one of those spots,” he said via Tommy Yarrish on the official site of the Dallas Cowboys. “…Last year was more of, yea, I saw the highlight film, the POAs, now I’ve seen game film. I’ve seen these guys compete. It makes it a little easier to help make that selection.”

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Imago DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 04: Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer walking the sideline near the end ofthe fourth quarter during the game between Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions on December 4, 2025 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI /CSM Detroit United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251204_zma_c04_045 Copyright: xAllanxDranbergx

That brings the conversation back to Omar Cooper Jr.. The interest is there, especially with Dallas hosting him as part of their top 30 visits. But that does not automatically mean he is their pick. According to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, there is another angle to consider.

“The Cowboys with their 30 visits … they like to bring in a couple of guys that they think might wind up in the division. I think that’s a perfect example of one. He (Cooper) could very well wind up in Philadelphia if Philadelphia figures out what the hell to do with AJ Brown. He could very well end up in New York. There’s a lot of scenarios where he ends up in the division. I think that’s what’s happening with that one.”

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So when you look at it closely, Cooper’s visit can play out in two ways. If he impresses, Dallas could seriously consider adding another weapon on offense. If not, the visit still serves a purpose, giving the Cowboys a closer look at a receiver who could end up lining up against them in the NFC East.