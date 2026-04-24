“It’s Hard”: Jerry Jones Provides Honest Update on George Pickens’ Long-Term Future With Cowboys

The past couple of days have made it clear how George Pickens’ 2026 season is shaping up. For one, the Dallas Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones confirmed that Pickens will play under the franchise tag with no long-term negotiations this offseason. Second, Pickens is reportedly expected to sign the tag ahead of the 2026 season. And third, Jerry Jones has now clarified his stance on a potential extension despite the salary cap challenges.

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“We really like him. And I’m telling you right now, we can go, and we can live with two big-time receivers. It’s hard (with the salary cap), but we can live with two big-time receivers for the long haul,” Jones said as per The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

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The Cowboys already have CeeDee Lamb locked into a four-year, $136 million extension through 2029. His cap hit sits at $19.6 million in 2026, but that number jumps to $46 million in 2027, per Spotrac. That’s where the tension starts to show.

Even then, Jones believes the team can carry two top-tier receivers long term. But the immediate plan is different. During the pre-draft media session, Stephen Jones made it clear:

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“I think we’ve made a decision that we’re going to have George play under the franchise tag, which won’t be a first for us. So, there won’t be negotiations on a long-term deal. But you know, that’s certainly not a first for this organization and certainly won’t be a first in the league in terms of this decision as we move forward.”

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Under that setup, Pickens is set to play on the $27.3 million tag in 2026. With Adam Schefter reporting that Pickens plans to sign the tender, the more realistic window for extension talks shifts to 2027, likely involving him and his agent, David Mulugheta.

At the same time, Jerry Jones has repeatedly emphasized that the team wants Pickens long-term. At Wednesday’s press conference as well, the Cowboys’ owner/general manager said:

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“We’re so fired up to have George on this football team. Obviously, he’s been here for a year. We gave up a third-round pick for him, and certainly he’s made tremendous progress in the year he’s been here. I think he’d be the first to tell you this is a great situation for him, playing with CeeDee [Lamb] and Dak and in Coach [Brian] Schottenheimer’s offense. He loves Coach Schottenheimer and what he brings to the table. But certainly, a conscious decision that we’ve made.”

But the market is moving. Jaxson Smith-Njigba has already reset the receiver market, with Puka Nacua expected to follow.

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That’s what complicates things. Pickens is coming off a career year with 93 catches, 1,429 yards, and nine touchdowns. His value is only trending up. Pair that with Lamb’s massive 2027 cap hit, and keeping both becomes a real financial challenge, exactly what Jerry Jones called “hard.”

This is not new territory for Dallas. They stretched out deals with Dak Prescott and Lamb before eventually paying them. Pickens seems to be on a similar track. The only wrinkle is that the Cowboys have reportedly asked Pickens and his camp to bring an offer to the table, which adds another layer to how this negotiation could unfold.

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The Cowboys reportedly want George Pickens to make an offer

When you already have the highest-paid quarterback and one of the highest-paid receivers on the roster, adding another major offensive deal isn’t simple from a cap standpoint. When Stephen Jones was asked why George Pickens is playing on the franchise tag, he pointed to exactly that.

“I mean let’s start with the fact that it’s not easy having two receivers [CeeDee Lamb] being paid top of the market,” Jones said. “I mean that’s obviously a stretch, especially when you have other great players on your team. A quarterback [Dak Prescott] that’s been here, being the highest-paid player in this league for many years now.

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“Certainly, that’s part of it. The other thing is the newness of George being here. I think George has just done an amazing job. I mean he’s exceeded all expectations, I think, [of] anybody or we wouldn’t have gotten [him] for a third-round pick. So that’s a plus. And a lot of those things, they make their way toward a long-term deal, but that’s the biggest part of it — between the business and newness of it, I think that’s a big part of it.”

Imago October 12, 2025, Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S: October 12, 2025, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens 3 at Bank of America Stadium. The Carolina Panthers went on to win 30 to 27 over the Dallas Cowboys. Charlotte U.S – ZUMAw123 20251012_fap_w123_037 Copyright: xJasonxWallex

That explains the surface-level reasoning. But a day later, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports added another layer. According to his report, the Cowboys may have asked Pickens and his agent, David Mulugheta, to bring an offer to the table themselves.

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“A source posited the Cowboys may have said they won’t negotiate with Pickens because they want the player and his representation to come to them with an offer,” the analyst wrote.

That detail stands out when you look at how Dallas has handled negotiations before. Mulugheta also represented Micah Parsons during his contract talks. Reports suggested Jerry Jones believed he had already outlined terms directly with Parsons, but Parsons insisted on working through his agent. Once Mulugheta became fully involved, the situation shifted and eventually led to a trade.

So now, with the Cowboys historically preferring direct player negotiations, asking Pickens and his agent to initiate terms feels like a different approach. Whether that leads to a deal down the line or pushes things toward a trade is something that will likely play out over the coming months.