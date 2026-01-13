Jerry Jones Announces Retirement Plans as Dallas Cowboys Owner Makes Triple Decision on Coaching Hiring

Jerry Jones has won three Super Bowls as an owner. That part of the résumé still holds up. The contrast, though, is hard to ignore. Those three titles came nearly three decades ago. Since then, it’s been a long run of close calls, unrealized expectations, and postseason disappointment for Jerry, the fans, and the Dallas Cowboys. Now at 83, the obvious question starts to surface: Does Jerry retire having won just three Super Bowls as an owner and general manager? If you listen to Jerry himself, the answer is pretty clear: He’s not even thinking that way.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m going to have to say this to everybody in this room: I don’t know what your ages are, but I hope — let’s just say [Stephen Jones’] age — if he has as much fun between where he is today and where I am today in age, if he has as much fun as the guy sitting here beside him, he’s in for a hell of a ride and a hell of a life,” Jones recently said. “I’ve had the most fun in the last 20, 21 years.”

Strip it down, and the message is simple. Jerry Jones has no plans to step aside anytime soon. Even if the Cowboys have to wait at least one more year for that elusive sixth Lombardi and a third Super Bowl win under his ownership, Jerry sounds fully committed to seeing this through. He’s also very clear about what the finish line looks like for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everybody likes to dream, and I promise you high and hard on my dream list, way ahead of making a buck, because I don’t need a buck — way ahead of that is to go down as the owner that won the most Super Bowls.”

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Cowboys at Panthers Dec 15 December 15, 2024: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the NFL matchup in Charlotte, NC. Scott Kinser/CSM Credit Image: Scott Kinser/Cal Media Charlotte Nc United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241215_zma_c04_111.jpg ScottxKinserx csmphotothree333356

That context matters. The Cowboys last won it all in the 1995-96 season, and the drought since then only adds to the sense of unfinished business. Right now, only two franchises sit above Dallas in total Super Bowl titles. We’re talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, both with six.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Steelers’ latest run ended early after a Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans. The Patriots, meanwhile, are still chasing a seventh with Drake Maye and new head coach Mike Vrabel. But when it comes to owners, the gap is even clearer. Robert Kraft sits at the top with six Super Bowl wins. Jerry has three. That’s the real challenge in front of him.

If Jerry wants to become the winningest owner in Super Bowl history, it won’t come from incremental tweaks. It would take building another full-blown dynasty, likely starting with major roster and coaching decisions in the 2026 offseason. Whether Jerry is ready to take that swing again at this stage is the real question.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Jerry Jones’ hunt for a new defensive coordinator continues

Ever since moving on from Matt Eberflus, Jerry Jones has been actively searching for the next defensive coordinator in Dallas. So far, Dallas has interviewed Daronté Jones, the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive pass game coordinator, Ephraim Banda from the Cleveland Browns, and Jim Leonhard, the Denver Broncos’ defensive pass game coordinator. But the list doesn’t stop here.

Three more names remain very much in the mix. That includes current Cowboys defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, who interviewed on Monday, along with the Baltimore Ravens‘ DC, Zachary Orr, and ex-Arizona Cardinals‘ head coach Jonathan Gannon, both of whom are expected to interview on Tuesday. And each of these candidates brings a different kind of appeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whitecotton stands out immediately because he’s the only internal option Dallas has interviewed. While the 2025 season was his first with the Cowboys, he brings built-in familiarity. Before arriving in Dallas, Whitecotton spent four seasons as the Jets’ defensive line coach, working closely with Quinnen Williams for most of that stretch. Williams now plays a central role in Dallas’ defensive plans, and Whitecotton’s background naturally aligns with that vision.

Gannon, meanwhile, fits a familiar Cowboys pattern. Dallas has hired former NFL head coaches as defensive coordinators in each of its last five DC hires. Gannon went 15–36 over three seasons as the Cardinals’ head coach, but his résumé as a coordinator carries more weight. During his time with the Eagles, Philadelphia’s defense finished inside the top 16 in both 2021 and 2022, earning him league-wide respect.

Then there’s Orr. He spent four years as a defensive assistant under John Harbaugh in Baltimore, had a brief stop in Jacksonville, and returned to the Ravens in 2022 as inside linebackers coach before earning a promotion to DC. His rise has been steady, and his system familiarity makes him a serious contender.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bottom line: all three candidates check boxes, either through internal familiarity, head coaching experience, or developmental credibility. Whether Jerry Jones leans toward one of these names or pivots elsewhere will say a lot about how aggressive he plans to be in his ongoing pursuit of becoming the winningest Super Bowl-winning owner.