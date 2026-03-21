Jerry Jones Asked to Sign 117 Sack Defensive Pillar After Cowboys Pull Out of Patrick Queen Trade

Essentials Inside The Story Dallas is still recovering from the loss of DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons

Jerry Jones has traded for Rahsan Gary and re-signed Sam Williams to full the defensive gap

The Cowboys officially pulled out of trade talks for Steelers LB Patrick Queen

Based on how the Dallas Cowboys’ defense performed in 2025, Jerry Jones admitted that “there’s no place to go up but on the defensive side of the ball.” A big part of that conversation starts up front, where defensive end has been one of the most pressing needs this offseason. While a trade has already addressed part of that, there is still a push for Dallas to add a veteran presence in free agency.

Jared A’Latorre of The Landry Hat believes that the player should be Calais Campbell. He wrote, “Calais Campbell has been one of the league’s most consistent pass rushers since 2008. The 6-foot-8, 315-pound veteran would bring a massive presence and help restore credibility to the Cowboys’ defense at a reasonable cost.”

Since entering the league in 2008, he has been one of the more reliable edge defenders. And if Dallas were to bring him in, the role is fairly clear. He would not need to carry the unit, just provide stability and depth. Consistency is still his biggest strength. He has not started fewer than 12 games in a season and has started all 17 in the last three years.

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Across his career, he has totaled 960 tackles, 117 sacks, 18 forced fumbles, and three interceptions. With the Arizona Cardinals in 2025, he ranked 19th among interior defenders with a 69.2 run defense grade, per Pro Football Focus. He was also ranked 7th with nine quarterback hits and 11th with six sacks, while playing just 524 snaps.

That kind of production in limited snaps is exactly what Dallas needs, especially with Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark already locked in as starters in Christian Parker’s defense.

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Imago November 3, 2024, Orchard Park, New York, USA: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 is tacked by Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell 93 in the first half during their NFL, American Football Herren, USA game at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Orchard Park, New York. Orchard Park USA – ZUMAm67_ 0777814656st Copyright: xAlxDiazx

The need itself has been obvious for a while. Even before the 2025 season, the Cowboys lost DeMarcus Lawrence to the Seattle Seahawks and later moved on from Micah Parsons in a trade to the Green Bay Packers.

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The result showed up on the field. Dallas finished with one of the worst defenses in the league, ranking 30th in yards allowed and 32nd in points allowed. They recorded 35 sacks, tied for 22nd, while finishing 14th in pressure rate at 34.7 percent.

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Depth was just as much of an issue. After the season, only Donovan Ezeiruaku and James Houston remained under contract, while Dante Fowler, Jadeveon Clowney, Payton Turner, and Sam Williams hit free agency.

That is why this offseason always felt like it would be about rebuilding the front. And to be fair, Jones has started that process. Turner has since signed with the Detroit Lions, but Dallas traded for Rashan Gary and also brought back Sam Williams on a one-year deal.

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Even with those moves, there is still room for another addition. That is where Campbell enters the conversation.

Nothing is finalized at this point, but financially, the move is workable. Spotrac projects him for a one-year, $10 million deal, while PFF estimates closer to one year, $6 million with $5 million guaranteed.

Whether Jerry Jones actually pulls the trigger remains to be seen. What is clear, though, is that Dallas is actively exploring options. The only question is which of those options they choose to act on. At the same time, defensive end is not the only concern, as linebacker remains another major need. And recent reports suggest the Cowboys have already backed out of one key option.

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Jerry Jones backed out of a $41 million star’s trade, per reports

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys clearly need help at linebacker. And for a moment, it looked like they might address that by trading for Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen. But that move now appears off the table. According to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas has moved on from this situation.

“After a down year in 2025, Pittsburgh and Queen are expected to part ways this offseason, and a trade seems imminent for the former first-round pick,” Harris wrote. “Dallas had some intrigue in the building, but the team officially pulled out of its preliminary interest Thursday afternoon.”

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That leaves Dallas with a thin group at the position. The Cowboys currently have DeMarvion Overshown, Shemar James, and Justin Barron on the roster, but the depth is far from ideal. Overshown has yet to complete a full season due to injuries, while Barron and James are both heading into just their second year.

Queen could have been a logical addition. The 28-year-old recorded 129 tackles and seven pass deflections in his first season with the Steelers, then followed it with 120 tackles and four pass deflections in 2025 after signing a three-year, $41 million deal in 2024.

But the financial side likely played a role. Queen carries a $17.2 million cap hit, which is not a small number for a team already managing multiple roster needs.

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So while the Cowboys’ need at linebacker is still obvious, their decision to step away suggests one thing. Jerry Jones is not willing to meet that price, at least not for this move.