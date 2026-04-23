Jerry Jones Challenges George Pickens to Make First Move After Cowboys’ Final Decision on WR

During the pre-draft media session ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, Stephen Jones, along with Jerry Jones, Brian Schottenheimer, and Will McClay, fielded several questions. In one of those responses, Stephen confirmed that wide receiver George Pickens will play the 2026 season under the franchise tag and that there won’t be negotiations for a long-term deal, citing multiple reasons behind the decision. But a report has now surfaced pointing to another factor behind the lack of an extension.

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“A source posited the Cowboys may have said they won’t negotiate with Pickens because they want the player and his representation to come to them with an offer,” CBS’s Jonathan Jones wrote after the Dallas Cowboys made the final decision on Pickens.

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But it naturally raises a question. Even if Pickens and his camp approach the Cowboys with an offer, how much would that actually change? For one, this is a team that has often preferred negotiating directly with players. And for another, Pickens is represented by David Mulugheta. He’s one of the most respected agents in the league and also the representative for Micah Parsons.

Dallas has already dealt with a similar situation. The Cowboys spent over a year navigating contract discussions with Parsons. Reports suggested that Jerry Jones believed he had outlined terms directly with the player that would have made him the highest-paid defensive player in the league.

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Parsons, however, insisted on negotiating through his agent. Once Mulugheta became directly involved, the situation shifted, eventually leading to a trade to the Green Bay Packers. Fast forward to now, and contract drama has arrived once again in Dallas. Only this time, it’s on the other side of the ball.

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At one point, Jerry Jones had publicly expressed confidence in working with Pickens’ representation.

“No mistake about how much we want George Pickens to be a part of our future. I want all of our fans to rest assured that I have every intention of working very good with his agent.”

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That was back in late February. Now, the tone has shifted. Stephen Jones has made it clear that a long-term deal won’t be pursued this offseason, even as reports suggest the team is waiting for Pickens and his camp to initiate discussions. At the same time, Jones outlined the broader challenges behind that stance.

“Let’s start with the fact that it’s not easy,” Jones said on Wednesday’s pre-draft media session, “having two receivers being paid top of the market. That’s obviously a stretch, especially on your team, a quarterback that’s been here, being the highest-paid in this league for many years now. That’s part of it.

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“The other thing is the newness of George being here. I think George has just done an amazing job. He’s exceeded all expectations. I think anybody, or we wouldn’t have gotten him for a third-round pick. So, that’s a plus, and a lot of these things make their way toward a long-term deal, but that’s the biggest part of it between the business and the newness of it.”

Put it all together, and the situation doesn’t fully line up under a single explanation. Multiple factors are in play, which makes the outlook less straightforward. That also opens the door for Pickens to take a similar route to CeeDee Lamb in 2024, potentially skipping offseason activities. And if nothing progresses, sitting out a significant portion of the season could also come into consideration.

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The Cowboys have no assurance on George Pickens’ offseason status

After being acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers following the 2025 NFL Draft, George Pickens delivered a career-best season. He finished with highs in receptions (93), yards (1,429), and touchdowns (9). But instead of extending him, the Cowboys placed a non-exclusive $27.3 million franchise tag on him.

Now that Dallas has made its stance clear on a long-term deal, it opens the door for Pickens to skip the offseason program, which begins next week at The Star, with Stephen Jones confirming the team has no assurance on the receiver’s status. There’s also a key detail here. For Pickens to participate, he would first need to sign the tag, which he hasn’t done so far.

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That shifts the situation heading deeper into the offseason. The Cowboys still have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal. If nothing gets done by then, Pickens would have to play the 2026 season on the franchise tag. But until he signs it, he isn’t technically under contract.

Imago October 12, 2025 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens 3 celebrates catching a pass for a touchdown at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. /CSM Charlotte United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251012_zma_c04_965 Copyright: xJonathanxHuffx

That’s where things get interesting. If Pickens chooses to hold out during the offseason, he won’t face fines. At the same time, while he would lose roughly $1.5 million per missed game, there’s also a path where he could sit out until Week 10, earn an accrued season, and then hit free agency in 2027.

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Last but not least, there’s also the market factor to consider. With Jaxon Smith-Njigba already resetting the receiver market, waiting on an extension could drive Pickens’ value even higher. That makes the Cowboys’ decision to delay a deal another situation that could carry long-term implications.