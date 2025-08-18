Jerry Jones’ Daughter Stands Up in Support of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders After 400% Pay Raise

Netflix’s America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders has become a fan-favorite by pulling back the curtain on what it really takes to be a member of the DCC. It’s a full-year portrait of athletic grit, sisterhood, and the emotional highs and lows that come with representing an iconic franchise. Just real stories, real sacrifices, and a whole lot of choreography. Season 2 aired in 2025, and it’d be safe to say fans binged every emotional kickoff.

We’re talking about the auditions and training camp, to the pay-raise push that went viral. That said, season 3 is now officially rolling, as confirmed by Variety. It’s all set to shift its focus to the brand-new 2025 squad under the seasoned leadership of Kelli Finglass and Judy Trammell, as they gear up for another NFL season. Emmy-winning director Greg Whiteley captured it best.

“The world of DCC is an embarrassment of riches when it comes to stories to be told,” Whiteley noted as per Variety. “I’m grateful our crew has another season to keep telling them.” And during the last week’s premiere of the Cowboys‘ another Netflix series, “America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys,” Jerry Jones‘ daughter and the Cowboys’ co-owner, Charlotte Jones, echoed the sentiment.

“I am so proud of that show, because forever, I have wanted everybody to see how hard it is to be a cheerleader and what their journey is,” Jones said. “We always see the players’ journeys — and we cheer for that and commiserate with the commitment to get there — but we’ve never shone a light on those women. Every one of them has a story of why they’re there and how they got there.”

The Cowboys’ Cheerleaders have been nothing but inspiring as America’s Sweethearts tackle mental health challenges, injuries, and other stressors in their profession, particularly given the low wages. And Charlotte Jones believes that DCC’s stories are inspiring because they promote a “healthy competition.” She went on to further explain and noted that, “It’s such a beautiful thing to show society that even though you’re competing against somebody next to you, you can also cheer for them and for everybody to do their best.”

ARLINGTON, TX – JANUARY 05: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders cheer during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on January 5, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

With that being said, the first couple of seasons of America’s Sweethearts have already been a massive global hit on the streaming platform. With the 2025 season almost here, season three of the show is now under production. Variety made the official announcement a couple of months after the DCC received a significant increase in their daily wage.

DCC pushed for a pay raise, and Jerry Jones answered

Season 2 of America’s Sweethearts on Netflix promised a high-gloss and heart-forward introduction to the life of the Cowboys’ Cheerleaders. And without any doubt, it delivered. However, while there were a few major moments in the show, one particular moment stood out. It’s when the DCC pushed for a pay rise, and just like that, this storyline became one of the prominent arcs of the season.

The show highlighted how veteran cheerleader Jada McLean helped lead a quiet movement to address compensation. “After Season 1 came out, and we had so many fans speaking up about our pay … we decided that it was a good time to now speak up and open up the conversation,” Jada explained. But it’s the Cowboys we’re talking about, where locking up players takes forever. So, imagine how tough a pay bump for the cheerleaders would be.

“There were days that we weren’t sure if we were going to go out on the football field, or if we were going to come to practice,” Jada added. But as it turned out, Jerry Jones and the Dallas team listened to the Cheerleaders’ demands and offered them a massive 400% hike. Though the show hasn’t revealed the hourly wage, the Cheerleaders reportedly used to make $15 an hour and $500 for each appearance. Safe to say that many cheerleaders were struggling financially.

However, if the chatter carries any weight and the DCC is getting a 400% hike, then expect them to earn $60-$75 per hour. “Our efforts were heard and they wanted to give us a raise,” Megan McElaney, a four-year veteran of the team, confirmed. “And we ended up getting a 400% increase, which is like, life-changing.” That said, the Cowboys are set to kick off the 2025 campaign in a few weeks. With eyes set on the first Lombardi in three decades, expect the DCC to get even more excited for the coming season.