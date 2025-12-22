Jerry Jones Drops Telling Admission on Dan Quinn as Cowboys Owner Makes Decision on Matt Eberflus’ Future

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense didn’t handle business in Sunday’s 34–17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. And this is now a unit under Matt Eberflus that has allowed 112 points over the last three games alone. But if you zoom out, this isn’t some sudden collapse. It’s a familiar pattern, one that’s been showing up for most of the past six years.

The lone stretch where things actually worked came when Dan Quinn was running the defense from 2021 to 2023. That’s exactly why Jerry Jones didn’t dodge the question after the loss, openly addressing an uncomfortable reality: the Cowboys’ defense struggled before Quinn arrived and has struggled again since he left.

“Yes, absolutely,” Jerry said after the Cowboys’ loss when asked if Dallas’ defense hadn’t been competitive after Quinn left for the Washington Commanders. “I think it is very telling. I would say right here on my feet, this quick after a game, that you should first look at the continuity you haven’t had over the last several years on your defensive side of the ball.

“You’ve been moving it around pretty good. Now, there hasn’t been the same players out there over the last four years, but I’m a big believer that continuity gives you an edge. Now, the continuity has got to be with people, players, coaches, and management that can do some good things.”

And that’s really the heart of the issue. Continuity, or the lack of it, has haunted Dallas for years. The Cowboys have cycled through defensive coordinators, schemes, and personnel at a steady clip, and Jerry Jones himself has been a central part of those decisions. The contrast becomes obvious when you look back at Quinn’s tenure.

Under Quinn, Dallas fielded a consistently strong defense for three straight seasons. The Cowboys finished seventh in points allowed in 2021, then followed that up with back-to-back fifth-place finishes in 2022 and 2023. Over that span, the defense steadily tightened up, dropping from 21.1 points per game in 2021 to just 18.5 in 2023.

Turnovers were the calling card. Quinn’s defenses forced 34 takeaways in his first year, 32 in his second, and 26 in his third. It was an aggressive, takeaways-first approach that regularly flipped games. Interceptions, forced fumbles, and even defensive touchdowns were becoming part of the team’s identity. But once Quinn left for the head coaching job in Washington, that identity went with him.

The fallout was immediate. The 2024 season turned into a mess under Mike Zimmer, with Dallas surrendering 468 total points (27.5 PPG), which ranked 31st in the league. The defense also finished poorly in passing yards allowed at roughly 238 per game, showing clear issues against the pass. Fast forward to this season, and through 16 weeks, it’s hard to argue that the transition to Eberflus has produced anything better.

Still, Jerry isn’t pointing the finger solely at the coordinator. His explanation circles back to continuity. And that’s where things get complicated. This is the same front office that moved on from Micah Parsons, brought in Kenny Clark, traded for Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson, and welcomed DeMarvion Overshown back from injury. The result?

The defense struggled early, showed signs of improvement after midseason moves, and now has fallen apart again in the last three weeks. So yes, continuity has been a problem. Coaching changes, roster turnover, and constant reshuffling have all played a role. But that inevitably leads to one unavoidable question: who’s pulling the strings? The answer hasn’t changed. It’s Jerry Jones. And that reality is exactly why calls to move on from Eberflus are only going to get louder from here.

Jerry Jones cracked the door open for a potential Matt Eberflus firing

Sitting at 6-8-1, the playoffs are already out of reach for the Cowboys. What’s more concerning is that Dallas is now staring at a losing season. Even in the best-case scenario, winning the final two games would only get them to 8-8-1. And once again, the defense has been at the center of the collapse. That reality is exactly why the Cowboys are expected to spend the offseason trying to patch up a porous defense.

After the Week 16 loss to the Chargers, Jerry Jones was asked directly whether Dallas would move on from Matt Eberflus, who is in his first year running the defense. Jones made it clear that no coaching changes would be made over the final two weeks of the regular season. However, when it came to the bigger picture, his answer left the door open.

“I might not couch it as difficult,” Jones says. “(Evaluating him is) something we have to do. And that is to look at the entire year and look at what our options are, and how to correct it so we’re not here at the same time next year.”

The numbers explain why that conversation is unavoidable. The Cowboys are allowing the third-most yards per game in the league at 380.1, along with the second-most points per game at 30.3. The issues are especially glaring in the secondary. Dallas has just six interceptions (third-fewest), while surrendering a league-worst 257.8 passing yards per game.

Put simply, this has been the worst defensive unit in football. And with Jones openly acknowledging that changes must be evaluated, it’s hard not to view a shake-up at defensive coordinator as inevitable. Whether that move actually happens is a question for the offseason. But the door is no longer closed.