Jerry Jones Issues First Statement After Cowboys Fired Matt Eberflus

ByKeshav Pareek

Jan 6, 2026 | 12:29 PM EST

Ahead of the regular-season finale against the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that the franchise was in for a busy 2026 offseason. That sentiment quickly turned into action. Following a 2025 season that proved to be the Cowboys’ worst defensively, the Cowboys decided to move on from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. A move widely viewed as the first of several changes to come.

Shortly after the decision, Jones released a statement addressing the situation:

“Having known Matt Eberflus for decades now, we have tremendous respect and appreciation for him as a coach and a person. After reviewing and discussing the results of our defensive performance this season, though, it was clear that change is needed. This is the first step in that process, and we will continue that review as it applies to reaching our much higher expectations.”

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!

