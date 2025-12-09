Jerry Jones Makes Frustrating Admission on KaVontae Turpin After Cowboys Coach’s Stern Warning to WR

14 weeks into the 2025 season, and the defense isn’t the Dallas Cowboys‘ biggest problem anymore. It’s not because they magically rebuilt it midseason. But it’s because the special teams have taken over as the main headache. And at the center of it is KaVontae Turpin, who’s been flagged twice in the last three weeks for invalid fair-catch signals. That’s why Jerry Jones, both owner and GM, finally let his frustration spill out publicly.

“He’s (Turpin) got to quit doing that,” Jerry said on Tuesday, per Calvin Watkins of Dallas News.

And it’s pretty easy to see why Jerry Jones is pushing Turpin to cut out the mistakes. According to Cowboys insider Bobby Belt, the NFL flagged only one player across the entire league for an invalid fair catch over a 2,265-day span. Turpin has been hit with that same penalty twice in the last three weeks.

The first one came in the Cowboys’ November win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Then, in Week 14 against the Detroit Lions, it happened again. And the reason was straightforward. The league’s rule states that if you’re calling a fair catch, you need to “fully extend one arm above the helmet and wave it from side to side.” And if a player raises his hand “in any other manner,” the signal will be invalid, something that had happened with Turpin.

Against Detroit, he slightly lifted his hand as the punt was coming down, then took off running after he fielded it, only to be blown dead. The penalty backed Dallas up to its own 5-yard line. That said, at this point, it’s starting to look like a recurring issue for the return specialist. And first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer didn’t bother sugarcoating it when asked about it.

Brian Schottenheimer explained the rule to KaVontae Turpin

The frustrations among the front office, coaching staff, and fanbase for KaVontae Turpin’s mistakes are tangible. After all, we’re talking about a first-team All-Pro returner and probably someone who won’t be on the 53-man roster if not for his returner role. This is exactly why Brian Schottenheimer didn’t sugarcoat it while addressing Turpin’s fair catch infractions.

“Turpin) knows better than that,” the head coach told the reporters. “It’s pretty simple, you just don’t do it. If you put your hand up, you can’t run. If you declare for the fair catch, you have to be clear and decisive with it. If you do, then don’t run.”

On paper, it looks like a small mistake. But deep into the season, with the Cowboys fighting to stay alive in the playoff race, it’s one they simply can’t afford. And it’s not just about invalid fair catches. The issue goes beyond Turpin’s mistakes. The entire special teams unit has been dealing with adversity all year. Just look at the Week 14 matchup against Detroit.

The Lions ripped off 8 returns for 261 yards. That’s 32 yards per return. And outside of their final drive, they were consistently starting near their own 42-yard line. On top of that, through 14 weeks, opponents have logged 60 kickoff returns for 1,495 yards against Dallas, which works out to 24.9 yards per return and nearly 115 return yards a game.

When you add it all up, the picture is pretty clear: special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen is having a rough go of it. And while the Cowboys’ playoff hopes are technically still alive, mistakes like these could easily drag them down the stretch.