Jerry Jones Makes Unfortunate Lions Admission After Revealing How Cowboys Can Reach the Playoffs

Essentials Inside The Story Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys have played 32 games since 1960

Among these, the Cowboys have won 19 while the Lions have only won 13

Dallas Cowboys are 2-1 against the Detroit Lions in the playoffs all-time

The Dallas Cowboys head to Detroit for their Week 14 matchup against the Lions. And even though they’re buzzing after that 31-28 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving, Dak Prescott and the crew can’t afford to take the Lions lightly. The last time these two teams met, Detroit absolutely steamrolled them 47–9.

That brutal loss for the Cowboys came in Dallas and on Jerry Jones‘ 82nd birthday, no less. A year later, the loss still sticks with the Cowboys’ owner.

“I can’t get that 40 points that they hung on us out of my mind right here at home,” Jerry said on 105.3 The Fan just a couple of days before the Lions matchup. And you can tell why.

The Cowboys opened the 2024 season on a high, taking down the Cleveland Browns 33–17. But whatever momentum they built evaporated fast with back-to-back losses to the New Orleans Saints (44–19) and Baltimore Ravens (28–25). They steadied themselves with wins over the New York Giants (20–15) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (20–17), setting up what felt like a chance to stack another win against Detroit.

Instead, the Lions walked into AT&T Stadium and absolutely embarrassed them. Detroit jumped out to a 27–6 halftime lead and outgained Dallas by 152 total yards. The Lions’ defense smothered Prescott, holding him to 17-of-33 passing for 178 yards with two interceptions and four sacks. It was the kind of loss that stings for a long time, enough for Jerry Jones to sound off afterward.

“You really think you’re gonna sit here with a microphone and tell me all of the things that I’ve done wrong without going over the rights?” Jerry said on 105.3 The Fan last year. “Listen, we both know we’re talking to a lot of great fans, a lot of great listeners. And I’m very sorry for what happened out there Sunday. I’m sick about what happened Sunday.”

While the Cowboys are now on a three-game winning streak, Jerry would surely like his team to avenge last year’s humiliation. After all, the owner wants his team to secure a playoff berth this season.

Jerry Jones has a roadmap for the Cowboys to make the playoffs

Heading into the 2025 season, the Cowboys looked like clear playoff favorites. But once Micah Parsons was traded and the defense stumbled out of the gate, that narrative flipped fast. Now, though, Dallas has played its way back into the mix, and there’s no question they’re one of the hottest teams in the league and a legitimate playoff contender again.

Which is exactly why Jerry Jones seems to have a clear plan for how this team can finally reach its ultimate goal. Per ESPN’s Todd Archer, Jerry addressed the Cowboys’ playoff chances on 105.3 The Fan. During his conversation, the Cowboys’ owner said that the team’s best chance to make the playoffs is to win the division.

It’s the script we’ve seen before, as Jerry’s been optimistic about the playoffs for a long time. Just a few days back, the Cowboys’ owner addressed that not only can the Cowboys reach the postseason, but his team is very deserving.

“The way this team is playing, I think we’ve got a team that can sustain this,” Jerry said. “And then if we get a shot at it, can deserve to be there.”

And that’s where things get a little tricky. As of now, the Philadelphia Eagles sit at 8–4 and remain the clear favorites to win the division. Dallas is 6–5–1, riding a three-game winning streak, but a massive matchup with Detroit is staring them in the face. The road to the postseason isn’t simple, and the Cowboys have already had to fight through a rough stretch just to climb back into the race. Now we’ll see whether they can keep that momentum rolling or slip at the moment they need it most.