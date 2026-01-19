Jerry Jones Receives Bad News on Ideal Cowboys DC Target as Matt Eberflus’ Replacement

The Dallas Cowboys’ pursuit of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was always ambitious. Now, it’s officially over, at least for this offseason. Jerry Jones wanted a conversation. He never got one. And with Atlanta moving swiftly to lock up Ulbrich, that door is firmly shut.

The Falcons have extended Ulbrich ahead of the 2026 season, ensuring he remains in Atlanta and eliminating any chance of the Cowboys interviewing the 48-year-old as a replacement for Matt Eberflus. The move comes just weeks after Dallas made its interest clear, only to be met with resistance from Atlanta.

That resistance wasn’t complicated. Falcons owner Arthur Blank had already made it known that the organization wanted Ulbrich to stay put. The only caveat? The final call would belong to the team’s next head coach. Once that piece fell into place, everything else followed quickly.

On Saturday, Atlanta hired Kevin Stefanski as its new head coach. And almost immediately, the Falcons moved to secure their defensive coordinator. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Ulbrich agreed to a three-year extension, ending any speculation about his availability.

After all, Atlanta has been a familiar home for Ulbrich. He previously served as the Falcons’ linebackers coach from 2015 to 2019 before returning last season as defensive coordinator following a four-year stint with the New York Jets. The results in 2025 were, frankly, a mixed bag.

The Falcons ranked 19th in points allowed at 23.6 per game and 17th in total yards allowed, giving up 327.0 per contest. But the pass rush stood out. Atlanta recorded 57 sacks, the most in franchise history, a number that clearly mattered internally. Still, despite the mixed defensive performance, Blank spoke highly of his DC.

“Jeff Ulbrich, in my view, he did a really fine job for us this year,” Blank said. “Certainly look at the record of sacks. And just the overall performance of defense was definitely better than it’s been in the past.”

That said, Ulbrich stays in Atlanta. And the Cowboys? Their chase for the Falcons’ defensive coordinator ends right here. As for finding Eberflus’ replacement, Dallas is still very much searching.

Jerry Jones could pursue another top candidate for DC

Since moving on from Matt Eberflus after a shaky defensive showing in the 2025 season, the Cowboys have been linked to a growing list of defensive coordinator candidates. Names like Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Daronte Jones and Denver Broncos assistant head coach and pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard, as well as Cleveland Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda, have all surfaced during the search.

But one name continues to rise above the rest: Brian Flores. Flores emerging as a serious option makes sense on several levels. His contract with the Vikings recently expired after two seasons. Naturally, it opened the door, at least theoretically, for a move. While Minnesota has been clear about its interest in bringing him back, recent developments suggest Flores is listening.

For context, Flores recently completed an in-person interview with the Washington Commanders for their defensive coordinator opening. That alone signals he’s open to opportunities elsewhere, even though the Vikings seem interested in retaining him. As for Dallas, no interview has taken place yet, but NFL insider Josina Anderson reports that Flores remains firmly on the Cowboys’ shortlist.

That said, this wouldn’t be a straightforward hire. Dallas is staring at a defensive talent reset heading into 2026, while Flores has been working with an already well-constructed unit in Minnesota. The appeal on both sides is obvious, but so are the challenges. Nothing is finalized. No decision has been made. And as usual, Jerry Jones is taking his time. For now, Flores remains a name to watch.