Late Marshawn Kneeland’s Circle Seeks Immediate Financial Help for His Grieving Girlfriend Catalina

Following the tragic passing of the Dallas Cowboys‘ defensive end, Marshawn Kneeland, first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer opened up about just how deeply the loss hit him and the team. In that conversation, he also shared something even heavier. Kneeland has left behind his girlfriend, Catalina, who is currently pregnant.

From there, Schottenheimer shifted to what the organization plans to do next. He announced a memorial fund created specifically to support Catalina and the baby, making it clear the team wants to stand by them long-term. And now, Kneeland’s circle is leaning on the community for help, using the fund to gather financial support for Catalina and the unborn child.

“This is an incredibly hard time for all of us, but even in our grief, we are reminded that love is still there,” the statement, shared via ‘X’, read. “The love being shown to honor Marshawn’s life. The love we all feel – the same love he gave so freely to everyone around him. The love he had for Catalina, his family, and the Cowboys organization.

“Marshawn was truly special, and the world was blessed to know him. Our hope is that his story is not remembered by his final moments, but by the light he brought and the awareness his name can bring to mental health. Right now, our focus is on surrounding Catalina and his child with comfort and support,” the post concluded with a link attached.

Kneeland, just 24 and at the very start of a promising NFL career, passed away on November 6. Soon after, Frisco police released a statement explaining what led up to the tragedy. Around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 5, Texas DPS troopers tried to pull over a driver for a traffic violation near Frisco. The driver, later identified as Kneeland, didn’t stop, sparking a pursuit that eventually brought in Frisco police.

According to reports, Kneeland ran from the scene once the chase ended. During the search, officers learned he had expressed mental health problems, which only added urgency to the situation. He was found just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday, having died from what police described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Cowboys and the entire NFL community mourned the loss of a young player who had already appeared in 18 games, recording 26 tackles and a sack. Kneeland’s passing came far too early, and even more heartbreaking is the fact that he leaves behind his pregnant girlfriend.

Who is Marshawn Kneeland’s girlfriend, Catalina Mancera?

After Marshawn Kneeland’s death, his girlfriend, Catalina, broke her silence in a November 10 post on social media. “my sweet baby, words could never express how broken I feel, you’re my everything. I’ll love you forever my beautiful angel,” she wrote.

Like Marshawn, Catalina also grew up in Michigan. According to her Facebook, she was raised in Lawrence, Mich. She usually keeps her personal life private and rarely speaks about her upbringing. But she did share a heartfelt post in June 2025 honoring her roots, writing:

“I will always be proud of where I come from and of those who sacrificed everything so I could have the chance to dream 🇲🇽 🇨🇴 🫶🏽.”

While it’s still unclear when Catalina and Kneeland began dating, she stood by him throughout his rise in the NFL. During his rookie season in Dallas in November 2024, she posted photos from the sidelines, cheering him on. As he entered his second year, she continued showing up for him at games in Chicago, Los Angeles, and back home in Arlington, always present, always supportive.

And now, after losing Kneeland far too soon, Catalina is carrying their first child. It’s a bittersweet reminder of the life they were building and the future they never got the chance to fully live together.