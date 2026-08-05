Major Blow for Cowboys as Princeton Fant Suffers Torn ACL as TE Carted Off After Rough Collision

The Dallas Cowboys finished their first week of the 2026 training camp smoothly. However, after holding its first full-padded practice on Monday, the team faced its first significant setback ahead of the 2026 season. Per head coach Brian Schottenheimer, fourth-year tight end Princeton Fant has suffered a season-ending injury in practice on Monday.

“Really disappointed for him, for everything that he’s put into this,” Coach Schottenheimer said of Fant’s injury. “Obviously he was very disappointed. But I told him, ‘Hey look, your story’s far from over.’ He’s been through this injury before, and the doctors feel really good about the chance for him making a full recovery.”

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Per reports, Fant has suffered a torn ACL and a partial MCL tear and will undergo surgery to repair his knee in a couple of weeks, hence ending his 2026 season before it even started. The 27-year-old tight end out of Tennessee was engaged in a blocking assignment on a running play. During the block, however, he was driven backward by a defender.

Fant collided knee-to-knee with running back Israel Abanikanda, striking his left knee. The impact was specifically to Fant’s left knee. The collision caused his knee to buckle, and he immediately went down in pain. As Fant went down in pain, trainers rushed onto the field as the TE failed to put weight on his left leg. He was initially helped by medical staff but was unable to walk.

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The Cowboys eventually carted him off the practice field and took him to the locker room for further evaluation before an MRI later confirmed complete ACL and partial MCL tears. There is no indication the injury resulted from a dirty play, but Fant’s 2026 season is over.

At the same time, it’s worth noting that the 27-year-old has previously suffered a similar injury during his high-school football career at La Vergne. In his sophomore year, Princeton suffered a knee injury, leading him to miss his entire junior year and most of his senior campaign.

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Who are the Cowboys’ options for the TE4 spot?

A Tennessee product, Fant went undrafted in the 2023 NFL draft before the Cowboys signed him as an undrafted free agent. Since then, he has spent his first three years in Dallas, bouncing around the practice squad and contributing on special teams. With Fant out, the Cowboys’ tight end room currently features Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker, and Brevyn Spann-Ford.

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At the same time, undrafted free agents Michael Trigg and DJ Rogers are now expected to fight for the TE4 spot in Fant’s absence.

While Fant’s injury has been the first significant setback of this training camp, safeties P.J. Locke and Jalen Thompson have reportedly missed practice due to minor injuries. However, they’re expected to join the team soon.