Major Red Flags Surround Top Cowboys Prospect as Jerry Jones Announces Draft Plans for Struggling Defense

Heading into the offseason, Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are expected to prioritize multiple additions on the defensive side of the ball. Armed with two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, Dallas is in a strong position to target one of the top prospects. For now, Tennessee product Jermod McCoy is firmly in that conversation.

However, there’s just one lingering concern: His injury history. On 105.3 The Fan, RJ Choppy joined Shan Shariff and Bobby Belt to break down the Cowboys’ offseason blueprint. During the discussion, Choppy pointed out that while McCoy’s talent is undeniable, his injury timeline could give Dallas pause.

“They (Tennessee Volunteers) were expecting him (McCoy) to be back in like September,” Choppy said, as Bobby Belt named McCoy as one of the top Cowboys’ draft prospects and a potential first-round pick. “And then it was, ‘Oh, he might be back in October.’ And then it was like, ‘Oh, he might be back in November.’ And then it was like, ‘Alright, now we know that at that point, after the Oklahoma game, that’s our third loss. We’re now going to go to the playoffs, but he never returned.'”

After spending his freshman season at Oregon State, McCoy transferred to Tennessee and immediately made his presence felt in 2024. McCoy started 13 games, defended 13 passes, and finished with four interceptions and nine pass breakups. In the process, he tied for the SEC lead in picks. Those plays were a big part of Tennessee’s run to the College Football Playoff. And that positioned him as a prospect expected to carry that momentum into 2025.

But that never happened.

McCoy tore his ACL during an offseason training session at his home in Texas in January 2025 and later underwent surgery. There was early optimism that he could return near the start of the season, sure. But the cornerback never made it back to the field and ultimately missed the entire 2025 campaign. That’s where the dilemma lies. On tape, McCoy still looks like a first-round talent. The production, athleticism, and ball skills all check out.

However, the concern isn’t ability, it’s durability. And as Dallas weighs how to use their two first-round picks, that torn ACL remains the one red flag they can’t ignore. Still, Dallas’ search for defensive help isn’t slowing down anytime soon. After all, Jerry Jones is already signaling that the team plans to maximize both selections.

Jerry Jones looks to maximize two first-round picks in April

Heading into the offseason, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are expected to focus on retaining their core offensive pieces. It includes the re-signing of George Pickens and running back Javonte Williams, rather than adding new weapons around the quarterback. That approach, however, doesn’t extend to the defensive side of the ball. Upgrades are clearly needed on defense, starting with the defensive coordinator.

And from a roster-building standpoint, Dallas is positioned to be aggressive. The Cowboys hold two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. The No 12 pick of their own. Plus, another acquired from the Green Bay Packers in the Micah Parsons trade. And thanks to Green Bay’s Wild Card loss to the Chicago Bears, both picks are projected to fall inside the top 20. Safe to assume that Jerry has leverage in April.

“We’re definitely going to take advantage of these two No. 1s, don’t think we couldn’t do some trading here with those two No. 1s,” the Cowboys’ owner and general manager said last week. “All of the value that you get out of having these extra picks and having some flexibility, under the cap, we’re gonna take advantage of it. We obviously don’t have the mentality that we are dealing with a bad hand at all.”

Dallas already began reshaping the defense midseason by acquiring Quinnen Williams. But significant holes remain. The pass-rushing void left by Parsons still needs to be addressed, along with depth at linebacker and across the secondary. With the 2025 season now in the rearview mirror and a defensive rebuild looming, the spotlight will be firmly on Jerry Jones. And whether his draft-day maneuvering pushes the Cowboys forward or fuels another round of controversy is what we shall see.