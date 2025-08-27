Micah Parsons Secures Contract With Rival After Taking Drastic Step Against Jerry Jones & Cowboys-Report

The Cowboys‘ season opener against the Eagles is just around the corner. But the real question isn’t whether Micah Parsons will suit up. Not anymore. The bigger storyline hanging over Dallas is whether the team is truly ready to move on from its defensive superstar. Just weeks ago, Jerry Jones sat with Michael Irvin and said that he was willing to make Parsons “the highest-paid guaranteed player other than a quarterback in the NFL.”

Fast forward, and Micah may indeed be headed for that kind of payday. Only it looks like he’ll be cashing those checks somewhere else than Dallas. After making it clear that he no longer wants to play for the Cowboys, Parsons has been at the center of nonstop trade chatter. And the Packers have emerged as the most aggressive suitor, consistently linked as the frontrunners to land him. To put it in context, a social media personality, “Ricky Scoops,” claimed that a deal is essentially done—complete with a new extension already in place.

The number being tossed around? A staggering $45 million per year, making Micah the highest-paid non-QB, just like Jerry insisted. “The #Packers have a trade on the table with the #Cowboys for Micah Parsons with a new contract worth $45M per year,” Ricky Scoops wrote on Wednesday, August 27. Right after that went down, Shan Shariff, of 105.3 The Fan, added another layer to it, from Ricky Scoops’ perspective.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Yesterday, he (Ricky Scoops) came back out and said there is a trade on the table,” Shan noted, “money’s agreed to. Green Bay willing to pay him $45 million a year, and now it is up to Micah or whoever is at the end of this to have the final sign-off. But a Packers trade offer worked out and is on the table and done for Micah $45 per (million).” Neither the Packers nor the Cowboys has made any statement on these speculations.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That said, nothing’s set in stone, but heading into 2025, the buzz is real. The chatter about Parsons landing in Green Bay has been floating around for a while. And it doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport led the charge with his early predictions. “I would expect the Packers among the teams really interested [in trading for Micah Parsons],” he said.

AD

Fast forward to this week, and a couple of reports have reignited the trade rumors. The Packers’ legend and the former fullback, John Kuhn, took to his social media and posted a cryptic note. “Micah Freaking Parsons,” he wrote. And just like that, the social media lit up, connected the dots, and a potential relation between Micah and the Parsons.

To spice it up, Arrick Upton, founder of the Packers fan page 1265 Report, tweeted out flight info for a private jet heading from Green Bay to Dallas on the morning of Wednesday, August 27. Then again, there’s no official word that Parsons is actually heading to Green Bay for a deal. Right now, it’s all speculation on the Packers’ side. The Cowboys? With Jerry Jones, you never really know—his playbook can flip at any second. And Parsons? His actions are sending pretty clear signals that he’s angling for a way out of Dallas.

Micah Parsons is a former Penn State pass rusher

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys aren’t making any changes to Micah Parsons’ ongoing contract extension dispute. So, the 26-year-old DE decided to make some changes to his personal social media accounts last week. Turns out, Parsons is no longer a Cowboy—at least, as per his official ‘X’ handle. He’s a former Penn State pass rusher. As for his NFL team? Well, he changed it from the Dallas Cowboys to “TBD.”

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys Aug 16, 2025 Arlington, Texas, USA Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons 11 reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20250816_krj_aj6_00000261

As for his profile photo, the DE has replaced it with a bible verse. Besides, he also changed his Instagram bio and removed the team name from there as well. These moves came hours after the Cowboys’ legend, Michael Irvin, dropped the latest episode of his podcast—an interview with the team’s owner, who took a shot at Micah’s agent. Earlier this month, the pass rusher confirmed that he doesn’t want to play for the Cowboys and has requested a trade.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I no longer want to be held to close-door [sic] negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization our fans and my teammates,” he wrote in his statement. Now, the DE is entering the final year of his deal without a contract extension in his hand. While the rumors suggest he’s set to become the highest-paid non-QB in the league, no doubt. We’ll see whether the Packers will sign him or the Cowboys.