Micah Parsons to Take Drastic Measures Against Cowboys After Jerry Jones’ Massive Betrayal

By now, Micah Parsons was supposed to get his deal done… but here we are. Instead of fireworks, he’s done waiting in the shadows. On The Undertaker’s Podcast, he laid it out bluntly: “Ownership is always gonna make it drag out. Lack of communication and that standpoint,” he said. This wasn’t just chatter. Don’t fall for that. It felt like a jab at how long CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott were left hanging.

Parsons is just another piece in Jerry Jones‘ contract puzzle. The frustration? Picture a linebacker tired of fielding delays and empty assurances. Now the camp sideline gossip just took a jaw-dropper turn. The Dallas Nation wasn’t bracing for it: the star pass rusher may be eyeing drastic measures. On Friday, August 1, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported the latest tale in this saga.

“The relationship between Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys has deteriorated to the point where the star pass rusher is considering drastic measures,” Russini noted. If the reports hold weight, Parsons—eyeing that long-awaited contract extension—might do more than just wait it out, per The Athletic. A trade request could be on the table. But the real gut punch?

Well, he could go a step further… and declare the bond with Dallas broken for good. The writing is on the wall; it just needs confirmation. While it sounds hypothetical for now, sure. But the way things are unfolding with Parsons’ contract extension in Dallas, expect the 26-year-old defensive end to either request a trade or break his relationship with the Cowboys. Yes, publicly.

Russini further reported that, entering the second week of the training camp, both parties are far apart from each other. The key issues? Throughout the spring, Parsons reportedly negotiated with Jerry Jones for a well-earned extension. And the multiple sources confirmed that Dallas believed it had a deal. But the plot thickened from there. And it kind of involves betrayal.

When Parsons didn’t get a deal done, his agent, David Mulugheta, pushed back and attempted to negotiate further. Did that make a change? Absolutely note. It’s JJ and the Cowboys we’re talking about. The Cowboys straight-up declined to respond to Parsons’ agent. Brutal. Because the last time we checked, players’ agents, who are certified by the NFLPA, are the exclusive representatives of the players who hire them.

In this case, it means one thing: the Cowboys shouldn’t be negotiating with Parsons. Well, even if they had negotiated with Parsons, a deal without putting pen to paper is not an official deal. The twist? Not only did they decline to respond to Mulugheta, but they also told Parsons to honor the deal they had made. It’s messy. It’s tricky. And it’s well beyond imagination. Because now the Cowboys have refused to engage with Mulugheta. And the deal seems to be falling apart.

Micah Parsons’ loyalty is at stake for the contract extension

Micah Parsons had donned silver and blue ever since he was drafted by the Cowboys in 2021. He did everything he was asked for. Four Pro Bowls. Two All-Pro nods. Over 50 tackles in just four seasons. But one thing stood out: it’s his loyalty to the Cowboys. He said it more than once that he wants to stay a Cowboy. And sure, words can be debated, twisted, and doubted. But Parsons? He’s etched his loyalty in sweat, sacks, and Sundays.

Unlike other players, who hold out at the OTAs, minicamp, and the training camp as well, Parsons showed up in almost every practice. In the OTAs? He was partially there. The mandatory minicamp? Present and accounted for. The training camp? He laced up, no questions asked. Loyalty was never a question for Parsons’ fans. But for Jerry Jones’ son, Stephen Jones, it actually was. “We don’t agree on that. We don’t drag deals out,” he recently said.

Stephen went on, “We do deals when there’s an opportunity to do a deal. Certainly, no one knows what goes on internally with a particular negotiation. Sometimes players and agents aren’t ready to pull the trigger until they see other cards played.” Translation? Stephen believes that the Cowboys aren’t the ones to drag out the deal. It’s Micah and his agent. Why? Possibly waiting to see what other top players get paid first. At least that’s what Stephen believes.

We heard both sides of the story. But deep down, dragging the contract extension has never benefited the Cowboys. It’s the script we’ve seen before, whether it’s the Cowboys or—as Stephen believes—the players and their agents, to drag the deal out. We’ll see how things will turn out as the regular season inches closer.