Cowboys Player Reveals the $2 Million Truth That Led to His Broncos Exit

P.J. Locke has emerged as a key addition to the Dallas Cowboys‘ secondary as part of their defensive overhaul under Christian Parker ahead of the 2026 season. But, for the 29-year-old defensive back, the move carries significant weight within the context of his seven-year career, particularly due to the structure of the offer he received.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I mean, Dallas came in, they doubled the offer with Denver. I’m making more money than I made last year,” Locke told Justin Simmons and Louie Romero of Guerilla Sports. “And they give me a chance to start. And I’m going back home. So, that played a huge role.”

ADVERTISEMENT

From a decision-making standpoint, the factors are clear. The signing represents a homecoming for the Beaumont native and former Texas Longhorns football defensive back. At the same time, Dallas presented a stronger financial offer than the Denver Broncos.

For a broader context, Locke signed a one-year, $4 million deal with Dallas, per Spotrac. That means we can assume that Denver’s offer was around $2 million for the 2026 season, which would have been below his previous earnings. In addition, the Cowboys are expected to give him a starting role, adding another layer to the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where Do the Cowboys Still Lack Elite Talent? Let Tony do the scouting, you just make the pick. Pick your positions. Get Tony’s top 5: QB RB FB WR TE C CB DE DT G ILB OLB P PK S T View Tony’s Picks

A former undrafted free agent signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers after the 2019 NFL Draft, Locke joined Denver later that season. After time on the practice squad, he developed into a core special teams contributor and has led the Broncos in special teams snaps since 2020.

His role expanded in 2023 and 2024. In 2023, he appeared in 12 games with 8 starts, recording 53 tackles, 33 solo, 3 sacks, and 2 tackles for loss. In 2024, he secured a full-time starting role, playing 15 games with 15 starts and posting career highs with 74 tackles, 50 solo, 1 sack, and 3 tackles for loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 25: Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke 6 yells to celebrate a big hit in the third quarter of a Christmas Day NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on December 25, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 25 Broncos at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2512250967

During the 2025 season, he shifted back into a rotational defensive role while remaining active on special teams across 16 games. However, his impact resurfaced in the postseason, where he recorded 9 tackles and an interception against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the transition to Dallas brings multiple elements together. It is a return home, a stronger financial position, and a projected starting opportunity. After finalizing the move, Locke addressed his departure from Denver directly. In a social media post, he addressed the Broncos Country:

“Broncos Country, For the past 7 years you guys have made Denver feel like home for my family and I. “Things didn’t work out business wise, but just know you guys hold a very very special place in my heart that I can’t put into words. From the coaches, front office, friends, teammates and all the other relationships that were built. It’s hard moving on from that for sure, Trust me. We love you guys and wish the best of luck to everyone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Across seven seasons, Locke appeared in 90 games with 26 starts. His next phase also includes a familiar connection, reuniting with Parker, who previously coached him in Denver. At the same time, beyond scheme and role, the decision also reflects family considerations that collectively shaped his move to Dallas.

How P.J Locke’s family influenced his decision to sign with the Cowboys

After spending more than half a decade with the Broncos, P.J. Locke was close to reaching the Super Bowl. That run, however, fell short in the AFC Championship following Bo Nix’s injury, which shifted the outcome for Denver.

ADVERTISEMENT

Entering the offseason, Locke faced a clear decision. He could either stay with the Broncos in pursuit of continuity and a starting role or explore a stronger financial opportunity elsewhere. That internal balance ultimately came down to timing and personal priorities.

“I had to think about my family. And I’m 29, and once you turn 30, everything changes. 30, 31, somewhere in that area, everything changes. They start looking at you different like you can’t run, can’t play no more,” Locke added. “I don’t know what it is, but that’s not the case, right? And I was like, ‘Man, this might be my last shot to really create some type of generational wealth for my family.’ So, I feel like it makes it easier that at least it’s back home in Dallas. And that’s what it came down to.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That perspective is shaped by recent experience as well. During the 2024 season wild-card round against the Bills, Locke suffered an injury that required spinal fusion surgery, a procedure that has ended careers in the past. Despite that, he returned and played 18 games in the 2025 season, reinforcing both his durability and urgency around long-term planning.

As he evaluated his next move, location became part of the equation. Locke is from Beaumont, his wife Janeil is from Fort Worth, and the opportunity with the Cowboys aligned with both professional and personal considerations. The role offers a chance to start while also positioning his family closer to home.

In practical terms, the decision reflects more than contract value. While the financial component mattered, the broader context includes age, recovery history, career timeline, and family priorities.