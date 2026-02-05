Prayers Pour In From Jordan Love & Co. as Cowboys Star Mourns Tragic Personal Loss

Kenny Clark spent the 2025 season with the Dallas Cowboys. But a couple of years earlier, during his time with the Green Bay Packers, his eighth season in Green Bay carried a significance that arguably surpassed even the moment he was selected in the first round. That year marked the end of a long and painful chapter in his personal life. After years of legal battles, Kenneth Clark Sr. was finally a free man, having served 19 years in prison. Kenny Jr. was just nine years old when his father was incarcerated, growing up largely without him.

But beginning in 2023, the Cowboys’ defensive tackle finally got the opportunity he had waited decades for: time with his namesake. Earlier this month, however, that chapter came to a heartbreaking close. Kenny Jr. announced the tragic passing of his father in an Instagram post. Now, returning to social media once again, he shared a series of family photos as the Clark family gathered to lay Kenny Sr. to rest.

“Isaiah 57🕊️♾️,” Kenny Jr. captioned his Instagram post, pointing to the passage that reads, “The righteous perish, and no one takes it to heart… they enter into peace; they rest in their beds,” underscoring a message of rest, peace, and spiritual closure.

The man Kenny Jr. just laid to rest was the same one who signed the Cowboys’ defensive tackle up for football and helped cultivate his love for the sport. However, his dad couldn’t see his son play in person after he was nine years old. Since 2004, Kenny Sr. had been incarcerated after being arrested, charged, and convicted of second-degree m**der.

The case stemmed from the sh**ting death of a man outside a San Bernardino-area liquor store. While Kenny Sr. maintained his innocence, he was sentenced to a minimum of 55 years in prison. As a result, the responsibility fell on Kenny Jr.’s mother, Nicole. The mother of four raised him and his three siblings alone, both financially and emotionally. And as she raised her children, Nicole remained steadfast, fighting through numerous legal battles to free her husband and the father of her children.

On February 9, 2023, the California Board of Parole officially granted Kenny Sr.’s release from prison. After missing time with his father for nearly two decades, Kenny Clark Jr. was finally reunited with the man who first signed him up for football. At the time, the moment felt surreal for the defensive tackle, as he recalled:

“It was just surreal. I don’t know how to explain it. Watching him walk out the gates, it’s like, ‘Man, I can’t believe this is really happening.’ Honestly, I never thought it would.”

One of Kenny Jr.’s earliest childhood memories was sitting with his father at age five. The father and son used to watch the Ravens dominate the Giants in Super Bowl XXXV. Even while incarcerated, Kenny Sr. maintained their bond through football. He used to call before games with pep talks, after games for full breakdowns, and even during games to get live updates from his wife.

And once he was released, Kenny Jr. got three years with his dad. That chapter, heartbreakingly, came to an end when Kenny Sr. passed away earlier this month.

“God gave us 3 years to be w you again, and we enjoyed every second of it,” he shared the tragic news via his IG post a couple of weeks back. “I’m just thankful to be a part of your story, big homie. I love you ♾️ Rest In Peace, Dad 🕊️.”

Now, after laying his namesake to rest, Kenny Jr.’s former Packers teammates stepped forward to pay tribute to his father and offer support to the 30-year-old defensive tackle.

Kenny Clark’s former Packers teammates paid tribute to his father

The response from Kenny Clark’s former Packers teammates was quiet but telling. Jordan Love didn’t add words, choosing instead to like the post, a subtle gesture that still carried weight. Sometimes, especially in moments like these, acknowledgment matters more than commentary. It reflected a shared understanding among Clark’s former teammates, one built over years.

Others spoke through symbols and short messages, letting emotion do the heavy lifting. Former Packer and Clark’s ex-teammate, David Bakhtiari, commented, “🙏🙏🙏, ” while DJ Reed added, “🙏❤️.” Jayden Reed kept it direct and personal, writing, “Prayers my dawg 💔🕊️.” None of the messages was long. But each one reflected familiarity, respect, and an awareness of how personal the loss was.

Keisean Nixon’s message perhaps captured that closeness best. “Rest In Paradise Big Hunnid💙🐾🕊️,” he wrote, blending affection with farewell. Together, the reactions showed how Kenny Clark’s story resonated beyond football. These weren’t public statements or polished condolences, but just former teammates showing up in the simplest way possible.