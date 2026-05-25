Cowboys Pro Bowl Star Drops Telling Update on His 2026 Position That Hints at New OL Decision in Dallas

Tyler Smith has always been viewed as a team-first player for the Dallas Cowboys. Whenever the injuries pile up or there is a requirement on the offense, he is available for the team. But as Dallas prepares to open OTAs next week, Smith is once again dealing with uncertainty about the Cowboys’ plan to use him at either left guard or left tackle position. Just ahead of OTAs, the offensive lineman finally addressed the situation himself.

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“We had great conversations about it,” Smith said via the team’s website. “I have an understanding of what it is. That’s the most I can ask for is to just have that understanding early on. Obviously, I’ve got the utmost faith that we’re going to go out there, and we’re going to do what we’re going to do.”

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His comments suggest that the left guard could be the position he wants to play. For most of the last three seasons, Smith has primarily lined up at guard. However, the uncertainty surrounding his role really started during the final stretch of the 2025 season.

Dallas starting tackle Tyler Guyton suffered a high ankle sprain during the Week 12 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, effectively ending his season. In response, the Cowboys turned to Nathan Thomas, but eventually it was Smith who took over the left tackle position.

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The 25-year-old did a phenomenal job, allowing just one sack across five pressures. Despite his ability to play at the position, before the regular-season finale against the New York Giants, Smith had already made his preference clear while discussing the situation.

“I’m an All-Pro guard, bro. That’s the simple truth. … We’ll see what happens. We’ll have those conversations. Gotta see where everybody’s head is at,” he said.

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The reason behind Smith wanting to play primarily as a left guard is how he has performed in the position in the past. During his rookie season, he primarily played left tackle, logging 1,022 snaps there compared to only 121 snaps at guard. But beginning in Year 2, Smith settled almost entirely into the guard role.

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Over the 2024 and 2025 seasons, Smith logged more than 900 offensive snaps at guard in each year while still occasionally shifting outside to tackle when needed. His ability to play at the position has helped him earn 3 Pro Bowl selections. The 25-year-old is now playing under a four-year, $96 million extension with $81.2 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid guard in the NFL.

So heading into the 2026 season, it still feels far more likely Dallas keeps Smith at left guard. At the same time, though, much will still depend on Guyton’s health and availability moving forward.

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The Cowboys could give Tyler Guyton another opportunity

The offense was hardly viewed as a major concern for the Cowboys heading into the 2026 offseason, especially after how productive the unit looked during the 2025 season. Still, one growing issue continues to linger on the offensive line: long-term stability at left tackle. Dallas selected Tyler Guyton with the 29th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but the 24-year-old has struggled to fully establish himself at the position.

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During his rookie year, Guyton started 11 of the 15 games he appeared in. He also missed two games because of knee and shoulder injuries. Guyton carried his injury woes into the 2025 season as well, as he missed the final stretch of the 2025 campaign with an ankle injury, creating another layer of uncertainty at left tackle.

Even though Tyler Smith stepped in his absence, the Cowboys are still expecting Guyton to return in time for Week 1 of the 2026 season and play him at left tackle.

“Based on what history has shown us and everything Smith and the Cowboys have said, the likely scenario will be that the Cowboys play Smith at left guard and only move him to left tackle if it is necessary,” Yarrish reported. “Should Guyton be able to remain on the field in 2026, it’s likely that Smith’s snap count would look similar to his second NFL season, where 100% of his snaps came at left guard, leading to his first Pro Bowl nod.”

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If that scenario ultimately plays out, Dallas could open the 2026 season with Smith at left guard, Guyton at left tackle, Cooper Beebe at center, 2025 first-round pick Tyler Booker at right guard, and Terence Steele at right tackle protecting quarterback Dak Prescott.