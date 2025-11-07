Pro Football Hall of Fame Makes Announcement on Late Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland

They say tough times don’t last and that things eventually get better, especially when the conversation turns to mental health. But for the NFL and the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday morning brought a heartbreaking reminder of how fragile that battle can be. News broke that Marshawn Kneeland, the Cowboys’ promising second-year defensive end, had died at just 24 years old.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Authorities later confirmed the devastating truth that Kneeland had taken his own life after what’s believed to be a prolonged struggle with mental health challenges. After his death, the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s International Ambassador, Steve Flack, announced that Kneeland will be honored and remembered forever at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, OH.

Flack shared an image of Kneeland’s draft card from the 2024 NFL draft, while remembering the young defensive end. A former second-rounder, the Cowboys selected Kneeland with the 56th overall pick in last year’s draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-year-old was in his second season with Dallas and had recorded his first career touchdown on Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals. Through nine weeks this season, the DE appeared in seven games and recorded one sack, 15 tackles, and six QB pressures. However, on Thursday morning, the Dallas team released a statement on Kneeland’s passing.

“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family,” the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the team didn’t announce the cause of his death at that time, the law authorities later revealed that Marshawn Kneeland died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Marshawn Kneeland had said goodbye to his loved ones

According to Frisco Police, the 24-year-old Marshawn Kneeland was found dead following an apparent sui—e. The incident began when State Troopers attempted a routine traffic stop, which Kneeland evaded, prompting a brief pursuit later joined by Frisco police. Officers eventually discovered his vehicle had crashed, but Kneeland had already fled the scene on foot.

As officers searched the area, dispatchers got word from people close to Kneeland that he’d sent a group text saying, “goodbye,” heightening fears of self-harm. The dispatcher also shared that Kneeland’s loved ones were “concerned for his welfare.” Subsequently, the authorities immediately treated this as an urgent mental health emergency rather than just a traffic case.

A little later, however, the Cowboys’ DE was found dead from what police described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The news shook the entire NFL community, underscoring the growing concern surrounding mental health struggles among professional athletes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys,” Kneeland’s agent, Jonathan Perzley, said. “Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words.”

The Cowboys’ players are currently on their bye week, and they’ll now head into their Week 11 matchup without the second-year DE.