Recently Injured Cowboys Star Puts Entire NFL on Notice While Entering Final Contract Year

For the Dallas Cowboys’ fourth-year linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, proving himself to the coaching staff has never really been the toughest challenge. Staying healthy and consistently available on the field has been the bigger battle instead. Ever since entering the NFL as a third-round pick out of Texas during the 2023 NFL Draft, Overshown has yet to complete a full NFL season. But heading into the 2026 season, the linebacker now feels healthy again and ready to finally show what he can consistently do on the field.

“When I’m healthy, and I’m getting the same work as everybody else and I have the same opportunities to work as everybody else, can’t nobody outwork me and can’t nobody do what I do on the field when I’m healthy,” Overshown said. “Not having to train just to rehab my knee, but actually training in football coming to the season, I feel like everybody hasn’t seen me with a healthy offseason.”

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The Cowboys drafted Overshown following his impressive 2022 season at Texas, where he recorded 96 total tackles, 49 solo tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and four sacks. But his NFL career has not unfolded the way either Dallas or Overshown originally expected, not because of a lack of talent, but because injuries have consistently kept him off the field.

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Overshown’s entire rookie season disappeared before it ever truly began after he was carted off during a preseason matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Subsequent tests confirmed a torn ACL, ending his season immediately. Heading into Year 2, though, the linebacker managed to return strong and finally flashed the potential Dallas believed it drafted.

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During the 2024 season, Overshown appeared in 13 games, started 12, and finished with one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, five sacks, and 90 combined tackles. But against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14, disaster struck again when he tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL, ending his season once more.

Longtime Cowboys rehabilitation director Britt Brown described the injury as potentially career-threatening.

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“To sustain that and come back stronger — which he is: he’s more explosive now than he was prior to both of them. His explosive numbers are better than when we drafted him — he needs full credit that this is a phenomenal return,” Brown said.

After missing the remainder of the 2024 season, Overshown was also forced to sit out the first 10 weeks of the 2025 season while continuing his recovery process. But once again, he managed to return effectively. Across six games, including five starts, the linebacker posted 28 combined tackles and one tackle for loss.

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Most importantly, though, this offseason finally feels different for him. Instead of spending months strictly rehabbing another major injury, Overshown is now actually preparing for football again while adjusting to a new defensive system under linebackers coach Scott Symons and defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

“I get to showcase what I do best,” Overshown said. “I’m not just parked somewhere expected to make a play on the other side of the field. There is some stuff schemed up for me. Stuff where I’m supposed to be in the fits every play. I’m excited about that. I love football and I’m excited for the role I got.”

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Meanwhile, the 2026 season carries significant importance for Overshown for multiple reasons. Dallas is coming off one of the worst defensive performances in the league during the 2025 season, leading to a major overhaul defensively. At the same time, the 25-year-old linebacker is now entering the final year of his rookie contract. That means strong play this season could eventually put extension talks firmly on the table.

DeMarvion Overshown shared his thoughts on entering contract year

DeMarvion Overshown is finally heading into a healthy offseason after a long stretch of injury setbacks. At the same time, though, the 25-year-old is also entering the final season of his rookie contract. That means he is currently on track to hit free agency following the 2026 season. Even so, Overshown insists contract talks are not his primary focus right now.

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“Contract year or not I have to play my best,” said Overshown. “I was going to go out there and ball regardless.”

The 2026 season, and more importantly, Overshown’s ability to finally stay healthy consistently, will likely play a massive role in determining his long-term future in Dallas. Because talent has never really been the issue with him. The bigger challenge has simply been staying available and maintaining consistency on the field.

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At the same time, the linebacker has also made a major move off the field by signing with Athletes First for representation and hiring agent David Mulugheta ahead of the final season of his rookie deal.

Imago Image Credits: Social media, taken from Instagram @DeMarvion Overshown

Mulugheta is already well-known around the Cowboys organization for representing several major players. It includes Dak Prescott, George Pickens, and former Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons.

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And over the past several months, Mulugheta has remained heavily in the spotlight because of his involvement in Parsons’ contract negotiations, which eventually stalled.

Now in 2026, Mulugheta is also handling Pickens’ situation as the wide receiver prepares to play under the franchise tag while simultaneously pursuing a long-term extension. And with Overshown officially joining the client list as well, the agent could soon find himself working on another major Cowboys-related negotiation once the linebacker officially hits the free agency.