Sarah Jane Ramos’ Attorney Issues Statement as Dak Prescott Avoids Legal Battle With Ex-Fiancée

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his ex-fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, were scheduled for a courtroom hearing regarding the custody of their two young daughters. However, the ex-couple avoided the hearing just a day prior, as Prescott and Ramos reached a custody agreement that was later signed off on by a Texas judge. As that unfolded, Ramos’ Miami-based attorney released a statement addressing the decision made by the two.

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“Sarah Jane is very happy that she and Dak are able to make decisions for the parties’ girls and their family on their own,” her attorney, Raymond Rafool, told Page Six. “She firmly believes that working together as parents is very important and will have long-term benefits for the girls. Sarah Jane continues to be dedicated to putting the girls’ best interests and lives first.”

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The Collin County judge overseeing the case and signing the agreement on Monday noted that the arrangement serves the children’s best interests. At the same time, the agreement remains temporary, as it has not been formally filed and will only be submitted if enforcement becomes necessary.

This development comes just weeks after Prescott and Ramos called off their destination wedding shortly before the scheduled date. Days later, Prescott filed a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, commonly referred to as SAPCR.

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In Texas, an SAPCR is typically used by unmarried parents to establish parental rights and responsibilities in the best interest of their children. It sets legal terms around custody, visitation, support, and medical or dental responsibilities.

In his March 17 filing, Prescott argued that “it is in the best interest of the children” for both him and Ramos to be appointed joint managing conservators of their daughters, Margaret, 2, and Aurora, 10 months.

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Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JANUARY 04: Dak Prescott 4 of the Dallas Cowboys during the game against the New York Giants on January 4, 2026 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Cowboys at Giants EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26010422146

The former couple had initially been scheduled to appear in court on April 2 to address the matter. However, they later informed the judge that they had reached an agreement outside of court. Now, that understanding has taken shape as a temporary custody arrangement, as the couple avoided the custody battle in court.

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The situation itself began to unfold over a month after the couple called off their April 10 wedding. Reports at the time suggested Prescott had been accused of ongoing infidelity. Page Six further reported that Ramos believed he had been communicating with other women during their relationship.

Despite that, she remained in the relationship, hoping things would improve for the sake of their family. The situation escalated in January, when Ramos issued an ultimatum. She later discovered that Prescott had allegedly been using incognito social media accounts to send inappropriate messages to multiple women.

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That ultimately led to the breakup. Ramos reportedly called off the wedding after confronting Prescott during their joint bachelor-bachelorette trip in the Bahamas. Now, while the relationship has ended, the ex-couple has reportedly been an emotional mess as they navigate co-parenting their daughters moving forward.

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos are still trying to process their breakup

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos were set to host more than 200 guests at a lavish wedding at Lake Como earlier this month. However, the former couple had to inform guests that the wedding was called off. And even now, more than a month after Ramos made that decision, their personal lives have reportedly remained unsettled.

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According to a report from the Daily Mail published shortly before the planned wedding, Prescott and Ramos had yet to “grasp what has happened.” The reports further claimed that both parties “can’t simply separate” and “still have to face each other” while raising their two young daughters.

“They’re in the thick of it all,” the source added. “They haven’t even had the space to really cry or begin working through it. They are doing everything else to not focus on their relationship fully being over.”

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The same source later claimed that while Prescott and Ramos are “holding up OK,” they are also “both an emotional mess are really trying to put on a serious face.”

Prescott and Ramos began dating in May 2023 and quickly became a regular topic around the Cowboys. They welcomed their first daughter, Margaret, in February 2024. They engaged eight months later. And then they welcomed Aurora in May 2025. But just weeks before their scheduled wedding, the couple ultimately did not move forward with that next step.