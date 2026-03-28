Cowboys Sign Former Seahawks DL While Brian Schottenheimer Continues Overhaul

After a decade in the NFL, Jonathan Bullard entered the 2026 offseason as a free agent for the seventh time. Playing an 11th season was still very much on the table. Finding the right team, though, is never straightforward for a journeyman defensive end. This time, however, Bullard has landed his next opportunity.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Bullard is signing a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys. And beyond the football side, the moment carried personal significance as well.

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The 32-year-old signed the deal on the birthday of his late grandmother Joyce, who, according to Bullard, was a longtime Cowboys fan. With that, he now heads into his 11th NFL season, joining his seventh team along the way.

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Bullard’s journey began when the Chicago Bears selected him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons in Chicago, recording 62 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four pass breakups, and one forced fumble before moving on to the Arizona Cardinals.

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From there, stability was hard to come by. He had stops with the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 and the Atlanta Falcons in 2021. Around that stretch, however, he found a more consistent role with the Minnesota Vikings, where his career saw a bit of a reset.

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Across three seasons in Minnesota, Bullard appeared in 46 games with 38 starts. In that stretch, he totaled 108 tackles and 15 tackles for loss. That run helped reestablish his value in the league.

In 2025, he moved on again, signing a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints. He played 15 games with six starts, finishing with 26 tackles and four tackles for loss.

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Overall, Bullard has appeared in 131 games with 59 starts, recording 247 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 10 pass breakups, along with three playoff appearances.

Now, after spending his entire career in the NFC, he stays within the conference but shifts to the NFC East. A new team, a familiar grind, and another season to prove he still belongs. And in the process, he now becomes a part of the major defensive overhaul under head coach Brian Schottenehiemer.

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Brian Schottenheimer added over half a dozen defensive weapons to the roster

Heading into the 2026 offseason, and with his second year as head coach approaching, Brian Schottenheimer was expected to reshape the Cowboys roster, especially on defense. After finishing last in points allowed, the direction was clear. The first step came with the hiring of Christian Parker as defensive coordinator. From there, Schottenheimer laid out exactly what kind of players he and Parker were targeting.

“Guys who can learn, guys with great football intelligence,” Schottenheimer said. “We want to be multiple. We’ve got the 3-4, we’re going to play a bunch of nickel, we’re going to play a lot of shell defenses. You guys have all seen the [Vic] Fangio shell system where it all comes out and you need guys that can run to the ball and can tackle. You need guys that are great communicators, because when you’re gonna be multiple and have the rules and the scheme flexibility that we have, you need guys that can adjust on the run.”

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That philosophy quickly showed up in their moves. The Cowboys started with a major addition up front. They traded for Rashan Gary from the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick. From there, the focus shifted heavily toward the secondary.

Imago DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 04: Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer walking the sideline near the end ofthe fourth quarter during the game between Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions on December 4, 2025 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI /CSM Detroit United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251204_zma_c04_045 Copyright: xAllanxDranbergx

The first major signing was Jalen Thompson on a three-year, $33 million deal. That was followed by P.J. Locke on a one-year, $5 million contract, adding depth and flexibility at safety.

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Then came reinforcement along the defensive line and the cornerback room. Otito Ogbonnia was added on a one-year, $3 million deal, followed by Cobie Durant on a one-year, $5.5 million contract. The pattern was hard to miss. After a rough 2025 season against the pass, Dallas was clearly prioritizing the secondary.

That approach continued with the additions of Tyrus Wheat on a one-year deal, Derion Kendrick to the defensive back room, and, most recently, Jonathan Bullard to the front.

Taken together, it is a clear signal. The Cowboys are not just tweaking the defense; they are rebuilding it with intent. And with the 2026 NFL Draft up next, including two first-round picks, the next phase of that overhaul is about to take shape.