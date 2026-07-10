Cowboys’ Stance on Von Miller Revealed After Veteran’s Bold Pitch to Jerry Jones

As a free agent, there’s nothing unusual about expressing a desire to join a team just weeks before training camp. And when you’re a proven pass rusher, it’s only natural to believe any contender could use another edge defender. But in this case, we’re talking about 37-year-old veteran Von Miller, who recently told RJ Ochoa that he would definitely like to play for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2026 season. The Cowboys, however, appear to have shut down the speculation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, Von Miller won’t be signing with the Cowboys.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent interview with RJ Ochoa, Miller came out and openly expressed his desire to play for the Cowboys, a team local to him.

“It would be great to be a Dallas Cowboy,” Miller told Ochoa. “I grew up here in Dallas. I’ve always had a special place in my heart for the Dallas Cowboys. This would be the first time that my mom and dad don’t have to fly to every single game. My mom has been to every single game that I’ve ever played in and she’d be able to drive to all the home games and I got so many family members here. My kids are here… Everybody’s here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Miller didn’t stop there. In fact, he later took to his official Instagram handle and shared a photoshopped picture of himself in the Cowboys’ gear. The Cowboys will kick off their training camp in a couple of weeks. And as things stand, Dallas could have benefited from Miller’s addition to their defense.

The 37-year-old is coming after an efficient season with the Washington Commanders, where he recorded 9 sacks in 17 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defense was the primary reason the Cowboys failed to make the postseason last year. The pass rush, meanwhile, failed to step up, especially after Micah Parsons’ trade. Dallas recorded just 35 sacks throughout the season, as the unit relied on James Houston, who recorded 5.5 sacks, and rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku, who had 2 sacks.

While he would want to play for the Cowboys, they are not the only side he is actively looking to play for.

ADVERTISEMENT

Von Miller is open to returning to his former team

A former first-round, second-overall pick, Von Miller has already built a strong resume for himself. The 37-year-old is a two-time Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP, and has earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and 8 Pro Bowl nods. However, as he heads toward the 2026 season, Miller is without a home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid the uncertainty, the veteran pass rusher has also left the door open for a reunion with the franchise that drafted him No. 2 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft: the Denver Broncos. During a charity event in Colorado in May 2026, Miller acknowledged that he’ll “for sure” play for any team. Specifically, he admitted that he has pushed to join the Broncos.

“I lobbied, I do lobby, I lobbied publicly, privately, so I lobbied,” he said. “I think there’s no question the type of environment I bring to a locker room, I think there’s no question to the type of environment I bring to a team. I don’t want to pat myself on the back, but at 37 years old, I can still roll out the bed and still rush the quarterback. I’m still a great guy in the locker room, I bring great energy, I make sure everybody is ready to go.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Miller spent the best years of his NFL career in Denver, where he also won his first Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP. The Broncos made it to the AFC Championship round last season. While nothing is certain, a Von Miller-Broncos reunion still sounds intriguing on paper.