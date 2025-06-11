Cowboys Star Publicly Ends George Pickens Hype as HC Sets Clear Goals for Dak Prescott

It was easy to see why Dak Prescott backed the George Pickens trade. After, “probably say the toughest” injury-filled season he had, the QB and the Cowboys knew they lacked a proven No. 2 receiver behind CeeDee Lamb. With Tetairoa McMillan gone to the Panthers in the drafts, doors to bring in Pickens unlocked. And although Prescott first laughed at the idea, a voicemail from Jerry Jones and six missed calls from Jones’ assistant on May 7 changed his thoughts. Now, the franchise QB finally has a shot at a reset in another physical, playmaking presence in their receiver room, visible from the very first open OTA session in May.

When KaVontae Turpin took a short slant to the house, Pickens ran stride-for-stride down the sideline with him into the end zone, fully locked into the team’s energy. And Prescott? He was all praises, “I mean, looking at the guy’s tape, you see what he does, the kind of receiver he is. He’s going to win one-on-ones. He can win two-on-ones if he has to.” And the same image has continued on the first day of minicamp in Dallas.

Pickens’ timing with Prescott looked polished– Routes were clean and catches came very easy while the defenders chased shadows. The QB went 17-for-19 passing in team periods, and Pickens hauled in five receptions on a variety of routes. But one comeback route was against the fifth-year safety– Israel Mukuamu. And that’s folks, where the Cowboys‘ day-one at minicamp got even more interesting as Tommy Yarrish of the official Cowboys website recently shared his take.

For Pickens, he wrote, “Nobody could guard George Pickens today. (He) Beat Israel Mukuamu on a nasty comeback route and had a couple more catches on the day too.” Right after that, Mukuamu hopped up on his official X handle, and let’s just say he didn’t like what he saw. In turn, he burst the bubble for the new WR.

“Talk about how I’ve been locking up too since we started, 1st catch i gave up on him, don’t do that Tommy…,” he wrote while re-sharing the post. Although Yarrish did respond within minutes, “No disrespect intended, just the rep that stood out from Pickens. All the best to you,” the fifth-year safety defended his work on Tuesday.

On day-1, he proved he’s even more versatile by playing outside corner — which is how he got matched up with Pickens. Although the overall report from day-1 was on how the Dallas defense had a rough outing against their offense, Mukuamu is one of the defenses that jumped out.

After mostly logging special teams snaps last season, he re-signed with Dallas on a one-year deal in March, hoping for a shot at real defensive reps. With Jourdan Lewis gone to Jacksonville and Trevon Diggs sidelined following cartilage surgery, that shot is here. Mukuamu’s been getting extended looks in the slot and even outside, trying to prove he’s more than just a rotational piece.

Right now, the top of the cornerback room looks like DaRon Bland and newcomer Kaiir Elam. Fifth-rounder Caelen Carson has shown flashes, and the team is still bringing rookie Shavon Revel along slowly after his knee injury at ECU. That leaves Mukuamu in a critical position: big frame, versatile skill set, and a wide-open path to climb the depth chart — if he can seize it. Of course, nothing is certain until he earns it in the training camp and steps into the gridiron with the team.

On the flip side, George Pickens is a completely different story in itself. The wideout is capable of being the No. 1 wideout and will complement the team’s receiving corps with CeeDee Lamb.

And with Dak Prescott at center along with his offensive weapons, the new head coach has made his expectations clear for the team.

Brian Schottenheimer wants one thing from Dak Prescott and Co.

When the Cowboys made one of the hottest trades this offseason for George Pickens, one thing was clear: Dallas this year has one of the best offensive lineups on their roster. Dak Prescott is returning after a season-ending injury, CeeDee Lamb will enter the sixth season of his career after another standout season, and Pickens…well, the former Steelers’ wideout is surely looking for an explosive start in a new city, with a new team. And that means only one thing—pressure.

Pressure on the new head coach. A former offensive coordinator of the team, the Dallas Nation is going to see him from a different angle. Not just as a new HC, but as one of the team’s offensive minds. Because let’s face it—whenever something goes wrong with playcalling, everyone’s going to have opinions, everyone’s going to have problems, and no one’s going to like it. After all, everyone knows how Mike McCarthy’s 2024 season turned out.

And the Dallas Nation now has high expectations for Coach Schotty and Dak’s offense. So, when the head coach was asked how he measures the team’s offensive success, he had just one word answer. “Wins.” That’s all from the HC at the start of the Cowboys’ minicamp.

Sure, that one-word response won’t get Dallas to the success they’re yearning for, but it’s totally going to depend on how Coach Schotty calls the plays. With Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens on the roster, the Cowboys are looking to make a change this year. Maybe, Mukuamu will also get his name underlined in next report.