Cowboys Star, Who Received Three-Year Extension, Faces Felony Charges After Arrest

Following free agency, the Dallas Cowboys are preparing to begin offseason workouts on April 20 before shifting focus to the 2026 NFL Draft. However, just days before those activities, the team received unexpected news involving Markquese Bell.

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On April 10, 2026, Bell was arrested in Prosper, Texas, a Dallas suburb. According to the Prosper Police Department, the arrest was classified as an “on-view” incident. Police records show that Bell faces two charges stemming from the situation.

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The first is possession of a controlled substance under one gram, which is classified as a state jail felony. The second is possession of marijuana under two ounces, a Class B misdemeanor that can carry penalties of up to 180 days in county jail, a fine, or both under Texas law.

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At this stage, details surrounding the circumstances of the arrest have not been disclosed. The timing, however, is notable, with the Cowboys set to begin offseason activities in less than two weeks.

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This is not the first time Bell has drawn attention during the Cowboys’ offseasons. During training camp ahead of the 2025 season, under head coach Brian Schottenheimer, he was involved in a physical altercation with tight end Tyler Neville.

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Following that incident, Sports Illustrated reported that Schottenheimer addressed the situation directly. He held an impromptu meeting and made it clear that further fights would not be tolerated in practice.

Now, the context has shifted. Bell finds himself under scrutiny again. But this time, the situation is off the field and outside the immediate control of the coaching staff.

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The development also comes less than a year after the Cowboys signed him to a contract extension, adding another layer to how the team will evaluate the situation moving forward.

Markquese Bell is currently operating under a multi-year contract

Markquese Bell entered the 2025 offseason as a restricted free agent. The Cowboys, meanwhile, had the option to place a tender on him, allowing other teams to submit offers while retaining matching rights and potential compensation. However, given his undrafted status, the original round tender was not applicable in Bell’s case.

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Instead, Dallas used a Right of First Refusal, which aligned with their intent to retain him. Shortly after, the team signed Bell to a three-year deal worth up to $12 million, with an average annual value of $4 million, extending a player who initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft.

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Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – AUGUST 11: Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell 14 during the Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams preseason game on August 11, 2024, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 11 Preseason Cowboys at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20240811159

His early career followed a gradual progression. As a rookie, Bell was inactive in 12 games before appearing late in the regular season as a backup. He recorded one tackle during the stretch. His role expanded in his second season after DeMarvion Overshown suffered a season-ending injury. He appeared in 17 games with 8 starts, and totaled 94 tackles and 3 tackles for loss.

The 2024 season, however, was cut short due to a dislocated shoulder in Week 11. Despite that, the Cowboys remained committed to his development and extended him. In 2025, he appeared in all 17 games, starting three, and recorded 41 tackles with one tackle for loss.

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Now, heading into the 2026 season, Bell’s situation has shifted due to his recent arrest. Even so, based on his current contract status and role within the roster, he is still expected to be available for what would be his fifth NFL season.