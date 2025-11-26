Things Have Changed Between Jerry Jones & George Pickens’ Agent Amid Cowboys Contract Decision – Report

Essentials Inside The Story > The Steelers traded Pickens and a 2027 sixth round pick to the Dallas Cowboys in May 2025

> George Pickens signed a 4 year, $6,752,179 contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers

> Currently, Dallas Cowboys' offense ranks #1 NFL with 387.3 total yards per game

George Pickens has quietly become one of the biggest offseason contract storylines in the NFL. And if you needed a single moment to understand why, just look at Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s not always the Dallas Cowboys that tie the largest comeback in franchise history, erasing a 21-point deficit. And right in the middle of that chaos was Pickens, making play after play. But there’s just one problem.

Pickens is in the final year of his rookie deal. He hits free agency in 2026, which means a contract extension is coming, and it won’t be cheap. And guess who represents him? If you’re guessing David Mulugheta, then you’re right. The same agent who handled Micah Parsons’ extension. The same agent, Jerry Jones, famously didn’t know… and didn’t exactly enjoy dealing with him during Parsons’ negotiations. However, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Cowboys fans don’t need to panic.

Russini reported that there’s no tension between Jerry and Mulugheta this time, and both sides are expected to approach Pickens’ extension like professionals. Will it get done, or not? That’s a debate for another day. Probably offseason. What matters right now is this: Jerry Jones doesn’t envision a future where Pickens isn’t wearing Cowboys colors in 2026.

George Pickens celebrates catching a pass for a touchdown at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

“No, I do not at this time,” the Cowboys’ owner/general manager said on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday when asked if he envisions a scenario where Pickens isn’t running routes for Dak Prescott in 2026.

“We’ve got two number one receivers, and that’s just exceptional right at the time, guess what? Our quarterback is probably the best that he’s ever been. There’s more there.”

As things stand, the Cowboys are at 5-5-1 and have the best offense in the league. A part of the credit goes to George Pickens. Ever since he parted ways with the Pittsburgh Steelers to arrive in Dallas, the receiver has been impeccable. The wideout is second in the league in receiving yards (1,054) and third in receiving touchdowns (8). So at this point, he’s definitely eyeing a massive contract extension. And he will most likely get it without any drama.

George Pickens could use CeeDee Lamb’s contract as a benchmark

George Pickens made his way to the Cowboys back in May in exchange for a 2026 3rd-round pick and a 2027 5th-round pick. And now, as he approaches his first real payday, the question isn’t if he’ll get a big contract, it’s whether he’ll end up making more than CeeDee Lamb. So when Jerry Jones was asked about that possibility, the Cowboys owner didn’t shy away. He said this:

“Listen, there’s nothing that we can do. I know it’s fun, but there’s nothing that we can gain from speculating and conjecturing. The bottom line is that we’re in good shape, we’ve built a trade so that we could have potentially our options, and of course, frankly, he’s lived and is playing better than we could’ve even anticipated.”

The Cowboys extended Lamb just a year and a half ago, when they signed him on a four-year, $136 million extension, with an annual average salary of $34 million per year. And the way Pickens is playing this season, it’s likely the receiver could demand the same payout or maybe more in his contract extension. And the stage is already set: Pickens is staring at the best season of his career, and Jerry Jones and Mulugheta are expected to handle his deal professionally. The only thing now remains is paperwork.