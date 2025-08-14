3 Cowboys Fighting for Their Jobs Ahead of NFL Preseason Week 2

The Cowboys have wrapped up their training camp on Wednesday, and that means only one thing. Oxnard is now in the rear-view, pads are in storage, and Preseason Week 2 is almost here after a tough Week 1 loss against the Rams. Behind the scenes, the Cowboys appear to have nearly locked in all their key roles.

Dak Prescott behind the center; CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens on the outside; Jake Ferguson leading the tight-end rotation; Kenneth Murray Jr. and Marist Liufau among the LBs; and Micah Parsons and Osa Odighizuwa anchoring the pass rush. It’s tidy. But with Week 2 looming, the calm is about to get interesting. Three Cowboys players are quietly chasing to keep their jobs. Leading the chorus is:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

John Stephens Jr.—third-year tight end

John Stephens Jr. arrived in professional football as an undrafted free agent back in 2023. And let’s just say the TE has had a troubling NFL career, even though he hasn’t appeared in the regular season yet. After turning heads in the 2023 preseason, he tore his ACL and ended his rookie season. He was expected to return for a healthy comeback in 2024, sure.

AD

However, he tore the same ACL again in practice and was placed on IR. As far as the 2025 season is concerned, he’s now buried in the depth chart behind Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker, and Brevyn Spann-Ford. If we believe the early reports, even a place on the practice squad could be an issue for him. That means it’s unlikely for Stephens Jr. to start this year as well.

Damone Clark—fourth-year linebacker

A former fifth-rounder, Damone Clark started his NFL career on a high note. The LB appeared in 10 games in his rookie season, started 5, and tallied 47 tackles, along with a couple of forced fumbles. The second season saw a surge in his performance. He started every game of the 2023 season and recorded 109 tackles, including 70 solo tackles.

However, he was impressive under defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, sure. But his numbers dipped significantly as he recorded just 28 tackles in the 2024 season. To make things worse, SI reported that his place isn’t guaranteed at the moment, especially with Shemar James, UDFA Justin Barron, and veteran Jack Sanborn, are in competition to secure a spot on the 53-man roster.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jalen Tolbert—fourth-year wide receiver

Finding a spot in the Cowboys’ receiving corps for Jalen Tolbert—it’s going to be a tough job, and there’s no denying that. He was the Cowboys’ WR2 last year. But considering the team’s offseason move when they traded for George Pickens added another narrative for the 2025 regular season. CeeDee Lamb is undoubtedly the No. 1 wideout. The Cowboys have brought Pickens to complement him. That means it’s a tough competition around him.

via Imago August 9, 2025, Los Angeles, California, USA: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert 1 warms up prior to an NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, Saturday Aug. 9, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAc68_ 20250809_zaf_c68_053 Copyright: xRingoxChiux

Tolbert is entering the fourth season of his career. The 26-year-old has appeared in 42 career games, started 22, and recorded 73 receptions for 890 yards and 9 touchdowns. The 2024 season turned out to be the best of his career, with 49 receptions for over 600 yards. To make things worse, Tolbert had an underwhelming performance at camp, while fellow WRs turned heads.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Considering his inconsistency and the young wideouts in the Cowboys’ receiving unit (Ryan Flournoy and Traeshon Holden), it’s tough for Tolbert to secure a spot on the 53-man roster. With that being said, the Cowboys suffered a 31-21 loss against the Rams in the preseason opener. Now that America’s Team is inching towards the Preseason Week 2 game against the Ravens, expect these three to fight to secure their jobs. Of course, if they get an opportunity, which is highly expected.