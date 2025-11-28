Trevon Diggs Update: Jerry Jones Announces Return Date for Cowboys CB After Concussion

Trevon Diggs has been out for what now feels like forever. The Dallas Cowboys‘ cornerback suffered a head injury in a freak accident at home. That setback forced him to miss six games now. Sure, he was expected to be back for the Week 13 Thanksgiving matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, that return never materialized.

Now, though, Jerry Jones expects that the 27-year-old CB is on track to suit up next week against the Detroit Lions. The Cowboys’ owner stated during his recent appearance on 105.2 The Fan, stating, “He wanted to be on the field last night, but he’ll be on the field in Detroit, in my view, barring the unexpected.”

Diggs sustained the head injury, a concussion, just before the Cowboys’ Week 7 matchup against the Washington Commanders. While the details of the said incident remain unclear, Dallas wasted no time putting him on the injured reserve, considering he’s also dealing with a knee issue. That means Diggs was expected to miss at least four games.

“He’s doing better,” the first-year head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, said ahead of the Chiefs’ matchup. “One of the issues this week is that it’s a short week. Again, we’ll see what everybody does, but short weeks are a little harder. He’s doing everything best, and has a really good look on his face.”

Fast forward to today, and even though the Cowboys haven’t activated Trevon Diggs just yet, Jerry Jones sounds confident the 27-year-old will be back on the field against the Lions next week. The real question, though, is whether Diggs will look like himself right away or need some time to get back up to speed.

What to make of Trevon Diggs’ situation in Dallas?

Trevon Diggs has been a star for most of the seasons ever since the Cowboys drafted him in 2020. Over his first three seasons, he racked up 17 interceptions and 169 tackles. The numbers were good enough to earn him a five-year, $97 million extension with $42.3 million guaranteed in 2023, a deal that briefly made him one of the top-paid corners in the league.

But ever since signing that contract, nothing has gone according to plan. In 2023, Diggs tore his ACL during a 1-on-1 practice drill and missed the entire season. He came back in 2024, but only managed 11 games before a groin injury shut things down again. And now fast forward to this season, and the setbacks have continued.

Diggs has been battling a knee issue. He is struggling to adjust to Matt Eberflus’ new defensive system, and even went public with his frustration over the lack of man-coverage calls. Then came the concussion he suffered a few weeks ago, which knocked him out of action once again. So yeah, for a player who once looked like a long-term anchor in Dallas’ secondary, his path since the big contract has been anything but smooth. As he is expected to be back next week, all eyes will be on whether he can finally catch a break and return to form.