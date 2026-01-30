Dak Prescott Officially at Risk of Losing 15 Players After Jerry Jones Fires Three Cowboys Coaches

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are fully aware that change is no longer optional in Dallas. Some of that change has already started on the coaching side. But just as important, and arguably more complicated, is the work that still needs to be done on the roster. And this isn’t limited to one side of the ball. Both offense and defense are in play.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As free agency approaches with the start of the new league year, Dallas finds itself staring at a long list of expiring contracts. In total, 22 players saw their deals expire after the 2025 season. That group includes notable names like George Pickens, Javonte Williams, and Jadeveon Clowney, all of whom will now be in line for new contracts. And while not everyone will hit the open market the same way, the numbers still matter. 15 of those 22 players are set to become unrestricted free agents.

From a roster balance standpoint, the split is interesting. Seven offensive players are unrestricted free agents, while the rest come from the defensive side. The full list includes:

ADVERTISEMENT

Javonte Williams, RB

Miles Sanders, RB

George Pickens, WR

Jalen Tolbert, WR

Hakeem Adeniji, OL

Rob Jones, OL

Jadeveon Clowney, DE

Dante Fowler, DE

Payton Turner, DE

Sam Williams, DE

Kenneth Murray, LB

Jack Sanborn, LB

Donovan Wilson, S

Corey Ballentine, CB

C.J. Goodwin, CB

Put simply, Jones has a lot of contract decisions to make heading into the 2026 season, decisions that directly affect Dak Prescott and the core around him. On paper, Dallas has long been viewed as one of the more cap-aware teams in the league. But this offseason may test that reputation. According to reports, the Cowboys are projected to be roughly $31 million over the cap for 2026.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2023: Cowboys vs Eagles Nov 05 November 5, 2023: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 works under pressure during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Eric Canha/CSM Credit Image: Eric Canha/Cal Media Philadelphia PA USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20231105_zma_c04_694.jpg EricxCanhax csmphotothree209073

And while no one expects Jones to re-sign every unrestricted free agent, there are a few players many believe Dallas can’t afford to lose, especially after the team moved on from Micah Parsons in 2025. At the top of that list right now is Pickens. After arriving in Dallas, Pickens wasted no time making his mark. In his first season with the Cowboys, he posted 93 receptions for 1,429 yards in 2025, instantly positioning himself as a priority extension candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, Williams could also factor into Dallas’ plans, but the other name that stands out is Clowney. The veteran led the team with 8.5 sacks and has openly expressed interest in returning, particularly with a new defensive coordinator now in place. To make any of this work, the math has to come first. Dallas needs to clear roughly $31 million just to get back under the cap. From there, they’ll likely need another $30–50 million in flexibility to comfortably handle extensions and additional signings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

So while the Cowboys have plenty of roster decisions ahead, everything ultimately circles back to one thing: cap space. Meanwhile, changes on the coaching staff are still unfolding. The Cowboys have already filled the defensive coordinator vacancy left by Matt Eberflus, but the process isn’t finished.

The Cowboys look to build a new defensive coaching staff for their new DC

Many around the league expected Matt Eberflus’s exit after the Cowboys’ uneven defensive showing in 2025. Jerry Jones didn’t drag it out. Dallas moved quickly, and while the search for a replacement took some time, the Cowboys now enter the offseason with Christian Parker taking over as defensive coordinator. And judging by how things are unfolding, Parker is now reshaping the coaching staff in Dallas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reasons are fairly straightforward. Shortly after Parker’s hiring, defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton departed Dallas to take the defensive run game coordinator/defensive line coach role with the Tennessee Titans. Not long after, the Cowboys moved on from three more defensive assistants. We’re talking about game coordinator/safeties coach Andre Curtis, secondary/cornerbacks coach David Overstreet II, and linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi.

The decisions surrounding Curtis and Overstreet, in particular, weren’t difficult to justify. After all, the defensive backs under their watch allowed the second-most touchdown passes in the NFL (35 in total), a number that simply wasn’t sustainable for a team with postseason expectations. And while replacements for Curtis and Borgonzi have yet to be finalized, Dallas has already made one notable hire.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cowboys brought in Ryan Smith as their new cornerbacks coach, filling the vacancy left by Overstreet. That move checks one box, but more additions are expected in the coming days as Parker continues to shape his defensive staff while Jones figures out the salary cap situation as free agency approaches.